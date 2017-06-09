All sections
September 6, 2017

Entertainment briefs 9/6/17

Associated Press

Miss America entrants face more questions

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- The contestants in the final stages at the Miss America competition will have to answer a second round of questioning on the way to winning the crown. Sam Haskell, executive chairman and CEO of the Miss America Organization, said the second round of onstage interviews is designed to bring out more about the contestants. "It's an opportunity to know who they are," he said. "So we decided to add a second question. They can't prepare for it; it's not about their platform." Starting with this year's nationally televised finale Sunday, seven contestants from the top 10 will be asked a personality question. From those seven, five will advance and be asked a second question on current events, societal issues or the like.

Lady Gaga postpones Montreal show

MONTREAL -- Lady Gaga postponed her Montreal concert Monday night, citing laryngitis and a respiratory infection. Gaga apologized to fans Monday on her Twitter account, writing she got sick after singing in the rain at New York's Citi Field last week and has been pushing through since then. Gaga performed two shows at Boston's Fenway Park over the weekend. She said she sings the entire show live and prides herself "in giving it all." She added she would be sending pizza to fans who had gathered outside her hotel in the Canadian city. Her tour promoters explained her illness in a statement. They said the Montreal show will be rescheduled. Gaga is slated to open a two-night stand in Toronto today.

L.A.'s Angels Flight railroad stops again

LOS ANGELES -- Four days after its splashy reopening, the Angels Flight railroad in downtown Los Angeles has shut down again. A notice on its website Monday said the funky little funicular would be closed for several days for maintenance. Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand Thursday for a ceremony marking the return to service of the 116-year-old line that stretches just 298 feet up Bunker Hill. Before that, the beloved railway had been closed since 2013. A sign posted Monday at the ticket booth stated recent extreme weather conditions prompted the maintenance work. No details were given. Angels Flight is a Los Angeles landmark that's made frequent cameo appearances in movies, including last year's Oscar-nominated "La La Land."

-- From wire reports

