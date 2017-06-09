Entertainment briefs 9/6/17

Lady Gaga postpones Montreal show

MONTREAL -- Lady Gaga postponed her Montreal concert Monday night, citing laryngitis and a respiratory infection. Gaga apologized to fans Monday on her Twitter account, writing she got sick after singing in the rain at New York's Citi Field last week and has been pushing through since then. Gaga performed two shows at Boston's Fenway Park over the weekend. She said she sings the entire show live and prides herself "in giving it all." She added she would be sending pizza to fans who had gathered outside her hotel in the Canadian city. Her tour promoters explained her illness in a statement. They said the Montreal show will be rescheduled. Gaga is slated to open a two-night stand in Toronto today.

L.A.'s Angels Flight railroad stops again

LOS ANGELES -- Four days after its splashy reopening, the Angels Flight railroad in downtown Los Angeles has shut down again. A notice on its website Monday said the funky little funicular would be closed for several days for maintenance. Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand Thursday for a ceremony marking the return to service of the 116-year-old line that stretches just 298 feet up Bunker Hill. Before that, the beloved railway had been closed since 2013. A sign posted Monday at the ticket booth stated recent extreme weather conditions prompted the maintenance work. No details were given. Angels Flight is a Los Angeles landmark that's made frequent cameo appearances in movies, including last year's Oscar-nominated "La La Land."

