Elvis, wrestling and a pub crawl — what more do you need?

If you love any combination of action, drama, booze and great entertainment, then this weekend is definitely for you.

With two wrestling events back-to-back (Saturday and Sunday), a pub crawl in memory of beloved bartender Marcellus Jones, drum and bugle corps traveling from all across the nation and a tribute to Elvis Presley, you have no reason to sit at home and continually respond to Netflix's "Are you still watching?" prompt.

There's movies in the park today, and this weekend Perkins Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 50 years on the job with a fish and chicken fry (my kind of party).

I recommend keeping this TGIF by your side all weekend; fight cards for both Saturday and Sunday nights' wrestling events can be found below, along with a list of all 13 locations participating during the pub crawl on Saturday.

It's fight time

Like action? Then check out Cape Championship Wrestling's matchup celebrating its third anniversary with AEW Wrestling Superstar Shawn Spears.

Here's this month's lineup:

"Best of the Best" Austin Lane and CCW Pure Openweight Champion/MWR Missouri Champion Hollis Giroux VS. "Farmer" Billy Hills And Aew Star Shawn Spears

Jacksyn Crowley (C) vs. "Dirdy" Jake Dirden

Ace Hawkins vs. Blake Christian vs. Matheus Vs. Dexter

"Missouri's Most Malicious" Brandon Barbwire vs. Joey O'riley

Dalton Anthony vs. Heath Hatton

The Wise Church (C) vs. The L.a. Hustlers

Justin "The Juice" Smart and "Mr. 100" SeanÃ¡n Young vs. "The Nephilim" D'mone Solavino and "Dangerous" Donny Sixx

Where: Arena Building

When: Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday; Bell time, 7 p.m.

How much: Advance tickets are front row, $15; second row, $13; general admission, $11; general admission day of show, $13

More info: capewrestling.com

Card subject to change

To Marcellus

Grab your friends and head to downtown Cape Girardeau for a good cause (and a good time). It's the second annual Marcellus Jones Memorial Foundation Pub Crawl to benefit the Marcellus Jones Memorial Foundation.

The foundation provides scholarships for students attending Southeast Missouri State University to pursue careers in the hospitality industry and sponsoring local sports teams and events to encourage wellness and healthy living.

Participating locations include Minglewood Brewery, Pour House, Rude Dog Pub, Coin-Op Cantina, Shakers, Ragsdales, Port Cape Girardeau, Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 21 Taps, The Library, Ebb & Flow Fermentations, The Bar and Blue Diamond Sports Bar.

Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau

When: 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday

All about that bass

Check out five drum and bugle corps from across the country as they compete using "energetic entertainment" at Cape Central High School. The show is presented by Drum Corps International.

The presentation will feature bands comprised of students, ranging from ages 14 to 23.

Drum Corps International is a youth activity, similar to marching band, using only brass and percussion instruments

Today's lineup:

7:30 p.m. | The National Anthem performed by Cape Central Central High School

7:45 p.m. | Band Shadow

8:01 p.m. | River City Rhythm

8:17 p.m. | Louisiana Stars

8:33 p.m. | Intermission