July 26, 2019

Elvis, wrestling and a pub crawl — what more do you need?

If you love any combination of action, drama, booze and great entertainment, then this weekend is definitely for you. With two wrestling events back-to-back (Saturday and Sunday), a pub crawl in memory of beloved bartender Marcellus Jones, drum and bugle corps traveling from all across the nation and a tribute to Elvis Presley, you have no reason to sit at home and continually respond to Netflix's "Are you still watching?" prompt...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Marcellus Jones serves customers at Buckner Brewing Co. during the brewery's final Friday night, Feb. 1, 2013, at the downtown establishment.
Marcellus Jones serves customers at Buckner Brewing Co. during the brewery's final Friday night, Feb. 1, 2013, at the downtown establishment.

If you love any combination of action, drama, booze and great entertainment, then this weekend is definitely for you.

With two wrestling events back-to-back (Saturday and Sunday), a pub crawl in memory of beloved bartender Marcellus Jones, drum and bugle corps traveling from all across the nation and a tribute to Elvis Presley, you have no reason to sit at home and continually respond to Netflix's "Are you still watching?" prompt.

There's movies in the park today, and this weekend Perkins Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 50 years on the job with a fish and chicken fry (my kind of party).

I recommend keeping this TGIF by your side all weekend; fight cards for both Saturday and Sunday nights' wrestling events can be found below, along with a list of all 13 locations participating during the pub crawl on Saturday.

It's fight time

Like action? Then check out Cape Championship Wrestling's matchup celebrating its third anniversary with AEW Wrestling Superstar Shawn Spears.

Here's this month's lineup:

"Best of the Best" Austin Lane and CCW Pure Openweight Champion/MWR Missouri Champion Hollis Giroux VS. "Farmer" Billy Hills And Aew Star Shawn Spears

Jacksyn Crowley (C) vs. "Dirdy" Jake Dirden

Ace Hawkins vs. Blake Christian vs. Matheus Vs. Dexter

"Missouri's Most Malicious" Brandon Barbwire vs. Joey O'riley

Dalton Anthony vs. Heath Hatton

The Wise Church (C) vs. The L.a. Hustlers

Justin "The Juice" Smart and "Mr. 100" SeanÃ¡n Young vs. "The Nephilim" D'mone Solavino and "Dangerous" Donny Sixx

Where: Arena Building

When: Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday; Bell time, 7 p.m.

How much: Advance tickets are front row, $15; second row, $13; general admission, $11; general admission day of show, $13

More info: capewrestling.com

  • Card subject to change

To Marcellus

Grab your friends and head to downtown Cape Girardeau for a good cause (and a good time). It's the second annual Marcellus Jones Memorial Foundation Pub Crawl to benefit the Marcellus Jones Memorial Foundation.

The foundation provides scholarships for students attending Southeast Missouri State University to pursue careers in the hospitality industry and sponsoring local sports teams and events to encourage wellness and healthy living.

Participating locations include Minglewood Brewery, Pour House, Rude Dog Pub, Coin-Op Cantina, Shakers, Ragsdales, Port Cape Girardeau, Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 21 Taps, The Library, Ebb & Flow Fermentations, The Bar and Blue Diamond Sports Bar.

Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau

When: 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday

All about that bass

Check out five drum and bugle corps from across the country as they compete using "energetic entertainment" at Cape Central High School. The show is presented by Drum Corps International.

The presentation will feature bands comprised of students, ranging from ages 14 to 23.

Drum Corps International is a youth activity, similar to marching band, using only brass and percussion instruments

Today's lineup:

7:30 p.m. | The National Anthem performed by Cape Central Central High School

7:45 p.m. | Band Shadow

8:01 p.m. | River City Rhythm

8:17 p.m. | Louisiana Stars

8:33 p.m. | Intermission

8:53 p.m. | Guardians

9:09 p.m. | Gold

9:25 p.m. | Encore by Gold

9:50 p.m. | Scores Announced

Where: Cape Central High School, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road

When: 7 to 11 p.m. today

How much: $15 for general admission; $20 for premium (prices increase $5 day of event)

The heat is on

With WWE returning this weekend, it's your chance to see your favorite SmackDown LIVE WWE Superstars including The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe.

SmackDown Women's Superstars Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss also will take the ring along with Superstars Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, plus The New Day, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

  • Card subject to change

Where: Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday; Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

How much: $108; $83; $58; $43; $28; $18

More info: showmecenter.biz

Quack, quack ...

There's still time to catch a pop-up movie with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Parks and Recreation Foundation this summer.

This week's Movies in the Park screening: "The Mighty Ducks," about a self-centered Minnesota lawyer sentenced to community service coaching a youth hockey team.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or find a place on the park lawn to enjoy the show.

Where: Capaha Park, 1400 Broadway

When: 8 to 11:30 p.m. today; movie starts at 9 p.m.

How much: Free

More info: cityofcape.org/moviesinthepark

Half a century of service

Perkins Missouri Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 50 years -- with fish and chicken.

Serving begins at 11 a.m. and the auction starts at 5 p.m.

Where: Perkins Missouri Volunteer Fire Department, Perkins, Missouri

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

To the King

Like Elvis? Then join Cape Ballroom in memory of the 42nd anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. The evening begins with an East Coast Swing lesson, followed by Elvis' greatest hits.

No partner or experience is required and instruction is provided for beginner and intermediate levels. Free snacks, water and soft drinks available will be available.

Where: Cape Ballroom at American Legion, 2731 Thomas Drive

When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. today

How much: $5 at the door (includes a one-hour lesson followed by two hours of dancing)

More info: Contact Dan, (480) 857-7286 or dan@capeballroom.com

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Entertainment
