SIKESTON -- A concert featuring "The Voice" contestants, including Sikeston native Anna Catherine DeHart and a You Tube sensation father-daughter duo, will take place during the upcoming Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon.
"We are really excited about the concert," said Christy O'Neal, marketing and development coordinator for the Center.
DeHart, who competed in "The Voice" in 2017, will perform starting at 6 p.m. March 16 at the Field House. She will be joined by three more 2017 contestants, Rebecca Brunner, Mitchell Lee and Megan Rose Wilder, from the NBC singing competition.
From 7 to 8 p.m. Claire and Dave Crosby will perform their own "Claire Cares" concert. Claire has been featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey" and "The Voice." She and her father have a YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers. They also share more than 375,000 followers on Instagram.
"The concert is also different for us because we are going to shut the doors (to the Telethon) and reopen the doors for admission to the concert."
Also new this year is a Telethon precursor event -- a Fortnite fundraiser -- set today through Sunday.
The Telethon will be March 16 and 17 at the Sikeston Field House. The "Lights, Camera, Action"-themed fundraiser is for the Center which provides pediatric therapy free of charge to children with special needs throughout Southeast Missouri.
The annual pancake breakfast hosted by the men of Wesley United Methodist Church will begin serving at 8 a.m. March 16 before the 10th annual 5K run/1-mile walk.
"Our 5K theme is "80s Retro Run," O'Neal said. "We're asking everybody to channel their favorite movie stars, rock idols, TV show or cartoon characters."
The run begins at 9:30 a.m. March 16.
The baby crawl race returns this year, with a race starting time of 10:30 a.m. and registration at 10 a.m. March 16
The second annual hula hoop contest starts at 11:30 a.m. March 16 with registration at 11 a.m.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16, KRCC's outdoor fun zone will be set up outdoors, O'Neal said.
"Heroes for Kids from Perryville will return and mingle with the children during the Fun Zone," O'Neal said, adding the "Heroes for Kids" dress as costumed superheroes as well as real-life heroes like firefighters, police officers, EMTs and military.
The annual dog show will also make its return, starting at 12:30 p.m. March 16 with registration at noon.
Spring photos will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17. The annual fish fry by the Sikeston Kiwanis Club will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17, O'Neal said.
The Telethon Throwdown -- a crossfit event -- is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon March 16 with registration at 10:30 a.m.
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16 in the Field House.
Returning this year is the Family Feud, which begins with pre-rounds at 2:30 p.m. March 16. At 3:30 p.m. the top two teams will compete and this will be televised live.
The silent auction -- which is conducted both days -- closes at 2 p.m. March 17, and the live auction begins at 2:30 p.m. March 17 with the grand finale set for 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"It's very necessary for us to have a successful Telethon," O'Neal said. "We have to have those funds to get us through the year."
For more information, call (573) 472-0397, ext. 207, or visit kennyrogerscenter.org.
