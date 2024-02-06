SIKESTON -- A concert featuring "The Voice" contestants, including Sikeston native Anna Catherine DeHart and a You Tube sensation father-daughter duo, will take place during the upcoming Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon.

"We are really excited about the concert," said Christy O'Neal, marketing and development coordinator for the Center.

DeHart, who competed in "The Voice" in 2017, will perform starting at 6 p.m. March 16 at the Field House. She will be joined by three more 2017 contestants, Rebecca Brunner, Mitchell Lee and Megan Rose Wilder, from the NBC singing competition.

From 7 to 8 p.m. Claire and Dave Crosby will perform their own "Claire Cares" concert. Claire has been featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey" and "The Voice." She and her father have a YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers. They also share more than 375,000 followers on Instagram.

"The concert is also different for us because we are going to shut the doors (to the Telethon) and reopen the doors for admission to the concert."

Also new this year is a Telethon precursor event -- a Fortnite fundraiser -- set today through Sunday.

The Telethon will be March 16 and 17 at the Sikeston Field House. The "Lights, Camera, Action"-themed fundraiser is for the Center which provides pediatric therapy free of charge to children with special needs throughout Southeast Missouri.

The annual pancake breakfast hosted by the men of Wesley United Methodist Church will begin serving at 8 a.m. March 16 before the 10th annual 5K run/1-mile walk.

"Our 5K theme is "80s Retro Run," O'Neal said. "We're asking everybody to channel their favorite movie stars, rock idols, TV show or cartoon characters."

The run begins at 9:30 a.m. March 16.

The baby crawl race returns this year, with a race starting time of 10:30 a.m. and registration at 10 a.m. March 16