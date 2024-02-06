Casting Crowns lead vocalist Mark Hall's recent struggles with cancer and vocal complications appeared dark at the time, but "God brought us through it."

This month, Hall is celebrating being four years cancer-free. His latest personal battle involved recovering from vocal surgery during Christmastime.

It required a cancellation of the group's Christmas tour, which Hall said had him "pretty low" during mandatory vocal rest. Third Day's lead vocalist Mack Powell filled in for him, Hall said.

"Even going through cancer, this might've shaken me up a little bit more," he said.

It was an unpredictable season for Hall, but he said God taught him "a lot of things" through the experience.

"I would do the verses and [Powell] would do the choruses, because I couldn't do the notes," Hall said. "I had paralyzed vocal chords."

Hall, now fully recovered, will be performing with the rest of his band, Austin French and Zach Williams on April 4 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

And so far, he said, the crowds have been great on tour.

"We've seen a lot of families there, all different ages, which is kind of fun. It's like walking into church," Hall said.

And all the lyrics are on the screen so nobody is left in the dark, he added. He said it's cool to see people given hope and truth at each of the shows.

The group's latest record, "Only Jesus," stems from Hall's experience as a youth pastor in South Atlanta. Ministry is what Hall said he's been involved with for most of his life.

"Only Jesus" is Hall's favorite album, he said, because of what he went through in the midst of producing it. During the album's beginning stages of writing, Hall said his car was broken into.

"My journal was stolen and my Bible was stolen and the phone I had all my vocal notes in the last few years were all gone.... There were a lot of things in the middle of this record that felt to me that it was shutting it all down," Hall said.

There also are some songs on the record more raw than others, he said. And for that reason, "it makes this record important."

"Any song that I write comes from what I'm preaching, things that are happening in families and things that are happening in lives here at our church," he said.