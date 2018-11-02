Up-and-coming professional mixed martial arts fighter Max McNeely has been training and competing for eight years, with the goal of eventually breaking into the realm of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Born in Cape Girardeau and raised in Jackson, McNeely attended Jackson High School and played football, wrestled and ran track.

"Once high school was over, I was ready to keep doing sports," McNeely said. "I had been watching MMA for a while, UFC for the most part, and was getting really into that."

He has conquered his amateur career, he said, earning three belts: one in Branson, one in St. Louis and one in Southeast Missouri.

McNeely said he enjoys the competition of MMA and will carry that attitude into Saturday's battle at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

The fights include mainly amateurs, except for the last two of the evening, including McNeely's and the main event. Both are pro fights, which means longer rounds and fewer rules on certain strikes, McNeely said.

He described his opponent, James Evans, as a bar brawler-type, expected to come throwing heavy hands.

"But, I expect to pick him apart; either finish him with some long punches, or I'm going to take him down and snap his arm, which is what I did the first time we fought, he said.

McNeely said, "I broke his arm. He didn't tap, so that's on him," he said. "It's tap or snap, or tap or nap, if it's a choke."

For McNeely, fighting is the ultimate competition.

"Whether I'm choking you out or I'm knocking you out, it's in a real-life situation, you're dead or alive," McNeely said. "It's like a simulation of a life-or-death fight, in a way."

And even though each fighter has a team of guys for coaching and support, he said, at the end of the day, "it's just you and one other guy in that cage."

McNeely said, "You can't put your blame or success on anyone else. It's you and you alone."

He said if you want to be at least a halfway decent MMA fighter, you've got to put the time in. It's harder at the beginner level, he said, because you've got to work and find time for training, while balancing life at the same time.

"When you get up to the UFC level, then you can afford to just train as your job," he said. "Most of the guys at this level obviously have to balance."

To stay fit and prepared for upcoming fights, McNeely said he focuses on cardio, eating healthy and training at least five days a week at Peak Performance Taekwondo -- which becomes Gladiator MMA at night -- in Cape Girardeau.