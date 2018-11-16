Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Fall for Dance 'hits you like a wave'

Thirty-two Southeast Missouri State University conservatory of theater and dance students are bringing a high-energy "celebration of dance" to the River Campus main stage during this year's Fall for Dance, with shows through Sunday.
Southeast assistant professor of dance and dance area coordinator Hilary Peterson said this season's show will feature eight pieces -- four in Act 1 and four in Act 2.
"For our dance concerts, we really like to show the representation of our program," she said.
Peterson said the show allows for the showcasing of student talents and also how they are progressing.
Each semester, Peterson's goal is to create a different show that gives audiences a different look into the program, she said. The year's show opens with a jazz piece, choreographed by Peterson.
A different guest artist also is featured at each concert, she said, and this semester the program is working with Brian Enos, artistic director of The Big Muddy Dance Company in St. Louis, Missouri.
"He's done lots of national work, but local to the area," Peterson said. "His piece closes Act 1. It's a nice, fun, sort of quirky little piece the dancers enjoy."
The dance world is very small, Peterson said, so she and the students get to know the guests artists through the grapevine, she said.
Peterson aims to "invite the audience" with each production, she said, offering jazz pieces as an opener, allowing attendees to sit back and enjoy.
The four-day show doesn't have an overall theme, she said, but it does display variety.
"We don't typically try to create a full theme, but sometimes they just emerge," she said. "This one seems to have a sense of classicism to it."
Peterson said the concert ends with a full, classical ballet piece, featuring longer tutus for core members and traditional tutus for soloists.
Southeast senior and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native Kaetlin Lamberson anchors the show by being part of three pieces: the opening, Act 1 and the closing.
Lamberson said her involvement within the show worked out great.
"I don't have any quick changes; that's one thing I'm really happy about," she said. "I actually have this time to get ready."
She said it's great and challenging as a performer to be part of the pieces, allowing her to channel different required energies.
All BFA dance majors are required to audition for the main stage concert, Lamberson said, and she feels lucky to be cast this semester.
"We definitely have a lot of variety in this concert -- jazz modern, ballet and point work, as well as aerial dance work," she said.
Lamberson said, "Just make sure to keep an open mind to all the different pieces and don't expect a specific story. Just enjoy the movement that you see."
Most of the dances have more than two people, she said, and aside from the areal duet, every other dance has at least five performers.
"There are different solo moments within each piece, but it's all a lot of ensemble work this semester," she said.
And she said getting to experience the pieces side stage helps to build up the needed energy for a performance.
Southeast sophomore Alli Newman is choreographing and also performing within three pieces -- one being choreographed by Enos.
Double-major Newman will graduate with a dance BFA and athletic training majors.
"The energy coming offstage as you're going on hits you like a wave," Newman said. "It gets you psyched up to go out and do your piece."
Newman's double major has helped her with knowing her own body and being able to help other people, she said.
It's given her a way to take care of herself differently, Newman said.
"It helps me to be a better performer and better dancer," she said.
Newman said the show is "all so different, but it feels so complete."
"It's all very high energy too," Lamberson said. "It's all dance. There are no flashy tricks."
Newman added, "There's no fluff, it's all just hard dancin'. You haven't seen this anywhere. It's wild."
Fall for Dance 2018 tickets can be purchased online at rivercampus.org.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Complete list of winners from the 2018 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
-- Associated Press
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.