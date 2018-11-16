Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Fall for Dance 'hits you like a wave'

Thirty-two Southeast Missouri State University conservatory of theater and dance students are bringing a high-energy "celebration of dance" to the River Campus main stage during this year's Fall for Dance, with shows through Sunday.

Southeast assistant professor of dance and dance area coordinator Hilary Peterson said this season's show will feature eight pieces -- four in Act 1 and four in Act 2.

"For our dance concerts, we really like to show the representation of our program," she said.

Peterson said the show allows for the showcasing of student talents and also how they are progressing.

Each semester, Peterson's goal is to create a different show that gives audiences a different look into the program, she said. The year's show opens with a jazz piece, choreographed by Peterson.

Southeast Missouri State dance students perform Diamants Noirs during a Fall Into Dance dress rehearsal Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

A different guest artist also is featured at each concert, she said, and this semester the program is working with Brian Enos, artistic director of The Big Muddy Dance Company in St. Louis, Missouri.

"He's done lots of national work, but local to the area," Peterson said. "His piece closes Act 1. It's a nice, fun, sort of quirky little piece the dancers enjoy."

The dance world is very small, Peterson said, so she and the students get to know the guests artists through the grapevine, she said.

Peterson aims to "invite the audience" with each production, she said, offering jazz pieces as an opener, allowing attendees to sit back and enjoy.

The four-day show doesn't have an overall theme, she said, but it does display variety.

Southeast Missouri State dance students perform Diamants Noirs during a Fall Into Dance dress rehearsal Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

"We don't typically try to create a full theme, but sometimes they just emerge," she said. "This one seems to have a sense of classicism to it."

Peterson said the concert ends with a full, classical ballet piece, featuring longer tutus for core members and traditional tutus for soloists.

Southeast senior and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native Kaetlin Lamberson anchors the show by being part of three pieces: the opening, Act 1 and the closing.

Lamberson said her involvement within the show worked out great.

"I don't have any quick changes; that's one thing I'm really happy about," she said. "I actually have this time to get ready."

She said it's great and challenging as a performer to be part of the pieces, allowing her to channel different required energies.

All BFA dance majors are required to audition for the main stage concert, Lamberson said, and she feels lucky to be cast this semester.