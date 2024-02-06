David Crowder -- once lead singer of the David Crowder Band -- now goes by "Crowder." He hasn't been clean-shaven since 2000, he said, and is currently traveling the country with his guitar singing hits from his latest album "American Prodigal."

"I just had the word prodigal in my head going into it," Crowder said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

He didn't know exactly how he was going to modify "prodigal," for an album, he said, until one Sunday church service.

His pastor was talking about the story in the Bible describing a son who acquires an inheritance, runs off to spend the money frivolously and ends up living in a pig sty. The son then returns home in regret and meets his open-armed father running down the road, celebrating his return.

Crowder said after growing up in the church, he heard the story over and over, but after the pastor's explanation it finally sank in -- it always was a story of rebellion and redemption, that also leads to one of inheritance.

Crowder performs at the 2017 SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The question is, according to Crowder: What do you do with what has been given to you?

"It made a lot of sense to modify the word prodigal with American, because that's what I am."

Crowder said since going solo he has been able to explore and collaborate with other artists.

He said it's been fun to play with different musicians and write with different people. He's enjoyed pursuing "production folks that I've admired from a distance," which he said has been inspiring.

"The more you're exposed to it, the more you learn," Crowder said. "I'm having more fun making music now than I ever have. So if that means anything, I guess I've had the right people in the room to keep me inspired and going."

Crowder said he is open to collaborating with different artists and not just Christian performers.

He feels as if music genres are getting blurry, while acknowledging one of his latest tracks, "Prove It," features Christian hip-hop artist KB.

"Speaking of country and hip-hop, who can tell the difference hardly in a track nowadays? I love it," Crowder said. "It's a really great time to be making music, just because anything and everything makes sense because we're exposed to so much."

He enjoys the creativity he's able to express through his music, especially during a time where "people driving tractors in the middle of Nebraska are listening to Drake."

"I just think anything's a go now, which is awesome," Crowder said.

One of his latest singles, "Run Devil Run" just hit No. 1, which he said is "cool."

Before the "American Prodigal" album dropped, Crowder said the music video of "Run Devil Run" was released to give people a "taste" of the music.

"The whole record has been received really well," Crowder said.