Cape Girardeau-based Bittersweet Band began in October 2010 as a female acoustic duo before transforming into today's six-member Bittersweet Fusion.

The ensemble performs a variety of genres ranging from 1960s classics and blues to Southern rock and country R&B.

Sally LeGrand Davey, lead vocals, and Bridget Huff, rhythm guitar and vocals, have been with the band since the beginning.

"I hadn't met her before then, and we just clicked musically," Davey said.

And Davey said self-taught Huff is one in a million.

"In this area, I don't know just another female guitar player," she said. "We were very unique. People liked it, and they liked our harmony. It was beautiful."

After hunting for musicians, she said, Bittersweet began to acquire additional members to create Bittersweet Fusion, which includes Mark Werner, lead guitar; Larry Chasteen, bass and vocals; Derrick Irwin, keyboard and vocals; and Rick Braggs, drums and vocals.

"Bittersweet Fusion is basically the full band," Davey said. "We play the bigger venues. Bittersweet (Band) plays more of the wineries."

Bittersweet Band performs songs that are a little more mellow, according to Huff.

Davey said the band is made up of a great group of people -- all with full-time jobs -- who like each other and have a mutual respect and love for music.

Bittersweet has performed in several states, but chooses to stay primarily local with performances. Davey said she believes the members' personal connections within the community have aided the band's success.

Although the band has not produced any albums, Huff has recorded an EP, she said -- accompanied by an album release party -- back in 2012.

Bittersweet takes songs and applies an original "mixwup" to them, Huff said, and some are a "mashup," involving several different songs.

"We play a big variety," Huff said. "We do country, blues, R&B. We do rock, we do Southern rock."

And according to Davey, Huff and Braggs, each band member brings his or her own style, depending on how and where they grew up.