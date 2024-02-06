Country-music singer and songwriter Cole Swindell will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center as part of his "You Should Be Here" Tour.

Swindell, a platinum-selling recording artist and record-breaking seven-time No. 1 hit maker, will be joined by special guest artists RaeLynn and Adam Craig.

Swindell's second album, "You Should Be Here," was released in May 2016 and within hours rose to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 for All Genre. The album has since been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Along with his record success, Swindell was nominated in June for the 2017 CMT Video of the Year Award for his hit single "Middle of the Year." In 2015, Swindell was named New Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and has since been nominated for several other accolades.

Fans can follow Swindell and view meet-and-greet photos from his concerts at coleswindell.com.

RaeLynn, who recently released her debut album "WildHorse," will open for Cole Swindell. RaeLynn was a contestant on the second season of "The Voice" in 2012. Submitted photo

Opening for Swindell will be singer and songwriter RaeLynn, who released her debut album "WildHorse" in March. Having performed in the Show Me State before, the artist said she is looking forward to returning Saturday.

"I love Missouri," she said. "I've been traveling for a while now and I love to find local coffee shops and just hang out, and Missouri's such an amazing place."

The artist said she is looking forward to sharing the stage with Swindell.

"I'm just so honored that he asked me to come out this weekend," RaeLynn said. "I've done a few dates with Cole and festivals, but not on his tour yet, so I'm really honored that he picked me to open up for him."

RaeLynn was a contestant on the second season of "The Voice" in 2012, and said it was a positive experience in helping her find her sound.

"It's been a lot of growing. 'The Voice' was a stepping stone for me in helping me figure out what kind of music I want to do and figuring out if this is really what my heart desired as a career," she said. "When I was on that show, it ignited such a fire in me for music and showed me this really is my passion."

One of the best parts about being a country-music artist, RaeLynn said, is the fans.