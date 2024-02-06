Country-music singer and songwriter Cole Swindell will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center as part of his "You Should Be Here" Tour.
Swindell, a platinum-selling recording artist and record-breaking seven-time No. 1 hit maker, will be joined by special guest artists RaeLynn and Adam Craig.
Swindell's second album, "You Should Be Here," was released in May 2016 and within hours rose to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 for All Genre. The album has since been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Along with his record success, Swindell was nominated in June for the 2017 CMT Video of the Year Award for his hit single "Middle of the Year." In 2015, Swindell was named New Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and has since been nominated for several other accolades.
Fans can follow Swindell and view meet-and-greet photos from his concerts at coleswindell.com.
Opening for Swindell will be singer and songwriter RaeLynn, who released her debut album "WildHorse" in March. Having performed in the Show Me State before, the artist said she is looking forward to returning Saturday.
"I love Missouri," she said. "I've been traveling for a while now and I love to find local coffee shops and just hang out, and Missouri's such an amazing place."
The artist said she is looking forward to sharing the stage with Swindell.
"I'm just so honored that he asked me to come out this weekend," RaeLynn said. "I've done a few dates with Cole and festivals, but not on his tour yet, so I'm really honored that he picked me to open up for him."
RaeLynn was a contestant on the second season of "The Voice" in 2012, and said it was a positive experience in helping her find her sound.
"It's been a lot of growing. 'The Voice' was a stepping stone for me in helping me figure out what kind of music I want to do and figuring out if this is really what my heart desired as a career," she said. "When I was on that show, it ignited such a fire in me for music and showed me this really is my passion."
One of the best parts about being a country-music artist, RaeLynn said, is the fans.
"Country fans are the most loyal fans I've ever met in my life and they are unlike anything I've ever seen," she said. "I love the fact that I got to experience reality TV and reality live shows, but there is nothing like playing in front of a crowd of a lot of people who love your music and are so loyal to you and they know every word. It's just a different ball game."
RaeLynn said she plans to perform most of her songs from "WildHorse" and then a few from an EP she released a couple years ago. She said she is looking forward to sharing her debut record with fans, because it shows who she is and strives to be as an artist.
"Your debut record is your hardest record to put together because it has to tell a story, it has to put you on the map of what kind of artist you want to be," she said. "I was very strategic when it came to this record because I wanted to tell the right story and I wanted to really show a sound that I've created in Nashville with all my amazing writer friends."
There are a few songs that stand out to RaeLynn during performances, including "Love Triangle," "WildHorse" and another that was a little unexpected.
"One of my favorites that I didn't expect to love to perform as much is 'Graveyard,'" she said. "That song is just so unique and it's literally such a banger to perform ... it's so much fun, it's definitely a crowd pleaser."
RaeLynn said she has several tour dates scheduled this fall and plans to release new music next year.
Fans can follow RaeLynn and view her upcoming tour dates at raelynn.com.
"I believe as a new artist you should release music as soon as you can to your fans, so I guess I see a lot of new music coming out this next year," she said.
Singer/songwriter Adam Craig also will come to the stage to perform songs from his self-titled debut EP, including "Reckon" and "Just a Phase." More of his music and music videos can be found atadamcraigofficial.com.
RaeLynn said the concert will be a night of fun and had a simple message for concertgoers: "Be prepared to dance and have a good time!"
General admission tickets for the concert cost $42.50 and are available for purchase at the Show Me Center box office, by calling (573) 651-5000 or at ShowMeCenter.biz.
Pertinent address: 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
