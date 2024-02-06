Cara Louise Band defies easy definition, as something approaching country and indie but not quite either, but that just adds to the interest, band members say.

Cara Louise, lead singer of the St. Louis band, said there have been a lot of changes and a lot of musical influences since the group began in 2012.

Louise, who is one of only two original members of the five-piece band, said the group's sound has a "very country sound," but band members cite influences ranging from reggae to pop to funk.

"We're veering further away from standard country music," she said. "It's more Americana, more experimental with genre in general."

Louise, a singer-songwriter who has been singing since she was 2 years old, said the group is trying to experiment without losing the sound of its first album.

Cara Louise Band will perform tonight at Rude Dog Pub in downtown Cape Girardeau. Submitted photo

It can be a hard line to walk, she admits.

The band's six members include drummer Scotti Iman, Adam Donald on guitar and steel guitar, Sean Kamery on violin and Caroline Steinkamp on backing vocals.

The band's regular bassist, Simon Chervitz, is on tour, so a substitute, Trent Dickerson from Jackson, will be joining the band for the band's performance tonight at Rude Dog Pub in Cape Girardeau.

"We're a full band, that's for sure," Louise laughed.

As to the band's live show, Louise said they're definitely a live band as far as their music goes.

"Our live show does more justice than any of our recordings," she said.

Band members move around on stage, and with six people, there's always someone to look at, something to watch, she said.

But Cara Louise Band isn't about just one type of music, beyond original songs.

"We do country songs, drinking songs, but also heartfelt ballads people can hopefully connect with," Louise said.

Some straight classic rock 'n' roll songs are also on the set list.

"When you're a singer-songwriter, you can play with genre -- it's so fun to do that, why not?" Louise said.

Guitarist Donald said the group plays what the members like.

"We're not country. We're like alt-country," he said, laughing. "Not leaning toward the Deftones or anything, but more indie country."

The band members all come from different musical backgrounds.

"I love that we can all come together when it's time to write a song, and everyone puts their own touch on it," Louise said.