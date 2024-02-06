BlackStar Film Festival to highlight themes of resistance

PHILADELPHIA -- Filmmakers have joined the national conversation about race, policing and social protest and are gathering this week in Philadelphia to showcase stories of global struggle at the sixth annual BlackStar Film Festival.

The black-cinema showcase opened Thursday and features more than a dozen films focusing on the theme of resistance -- a refrain that emerged repeatedly during the submission process, said festival founder Maori Karmael Holmes.

"It's only right that artists working in this medium respond to this moment," said Holmes, a black woman, who added artists of color often are from marginalized communities. "I didn't know anything else. Being black in the U.S. is constantly resisting. There are always these big and small ways that we are dealing with some kind of resistance."

More than a dozen films in this year's lineup of more than 60 are focused on the topic, telling a range of stories from a slain South African apartheid-era freedom fighter, to the tale of a grieving couple whose 15-year-old son was killed by police, to a jazz artist and community activist who was blacklisted during the civil-rights movement because of his political affiliations. The four-day festival also will honor Ava DuVernay, whose award-winning 2016 documentary "13th" focuses on the history of mass incarceration in America.

Among the most of-the-moment submissions is "Whose Streets," directed by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis. The documentary recounts the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the 2014 fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer.

Folayan said the film shows different forms of resistance, from protests to police monitors attempting to curb violence and make a record of community interactions.