November 23, 2018

Black Friday: Shop it or skip it?

A solid 70 percent of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday this year, according to a recent NerdWallet study conducted by The Harris Poll. But the nature of a day centered around shopping can almost inevitably lead to overspending. Here are three ways to tell whether participating in Black Friday is really right -- or actually wrong -- for you...

Courtney Jespersen

A solid 70 percent of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday this year, according to a recent NerdWallet study conducted by The Harris Poll.

But the nature of a day centered around shopping can almost inevitably lead to overspending.

Here are three ways to tell whether participating in Black Friday is really right -- or actually wrong -- for you.

Consider what you're buying

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is known for long lines, big crowds and low prices.

And while the shopping holiday often does deliver unbeatable deals on things such as electronics, certain items are cheaper at other times of the year.

Consider why you're buying

Of those who plan to shop in stores this Black Friday, 42 percent said they plan to do so because they enjoy the in-store hype (e.g., doorbuster deals, camping outside of stores the night before), according to the NerdWallet study.

Consider when you're buying

Finally, plan your timing. With deals launching earlier each year, some Black Friday sales really happen the whole week of Thanksgiving, according to Graham from Shop It to Me.

To stay or to go?

Once you decide the what, why and when of your Black Friday shopping, you'll be able to decide whether you should join the crowds or stay on the couch.

Entertainment
