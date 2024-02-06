Black Friday: Shop it or skip it?

A solid 70 percent of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday this year, according to a recent NerdWallet study conducted by The Harris Poll.

But the nature of a day centered around shopping can almost inevitably lead to overspending.

Here are three ways to tell whether participating in Black Friday is really right -- or actually wrong -- for you.

Consider what you're buying

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is known for long lines, big crowds and low prices.

And while the shopping holiday often does deliver unbeatable deals on things such as electronics, certain items are cheaper at other times of the year.