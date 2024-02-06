Bill Cosby on the stand? Experts say it would be a huge risk

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Entertainer Bill Cosby didn't answer when asked the question so many want to know, but his spokesman dangled the possibility.

Cosby might testify at his sexual-assault trial. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt told reporters Cosby's team still was evaluating whether to have him take the witness stand.

Legal experts, however, said putting the 79-year-old on the stand would be an enormous risk as he fights charges he drugged and violated Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Cosby has said the encounter was consensual.

Prosecutors would be able to grill the Cosby on the lurid details of his decade-old deposition testimony jurors heard Friday, including admissions he obtained Quaaludes to give to women with whom he wanted sex.

Having Cosby testify also could spoil his lawyers' successful efforts to prevent jurors from hearing about the more than 60 other women who say he assaulted them since the 1960s.

"He is potentially opening the door to a whole lot of cross-examination that they fought really hard to keep out," said Duquesne University law professor Wes Oliver.

Prosecutors rested their case Friday after five brisk days of testimony from 12 witnesses. They saved Cosby's damaging deposition testimony until practically the end. The defense starts its case today.

Cosby didn't respond Friday when asked by The Associated Press whether he would take the stand to defend himself against the charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life. His lawyers also declined to disclose their strategy or say who will testify when they begin presenting their case.

Prosecutors were limited to calling just two accusers to the stand: Constand and another woman who said Cosby assaulted her in similar fashion at a Los Angeles hotel bungalow in 1996.

But if Cosby testifies, prosecutors could be permitted to call other accusers to rebut Cosby's testimony, said lawyer Joseph Amendola.

Amendola's client, convicted child sex abuser Jerry Sandusky, had wanted to testify at his 2012 trial, but that would have allowed prosecutors to have his adopted son testify about alleged abuse during rebuttal testimony.