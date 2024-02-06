All sections
February 2, 2017

Beyonce announces she's pregnant with twins on Instagram

By MARK KENNEDY ~ Associated Press
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce Knowles

NEW YORK -- Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister -- twice over.

Beyonce and Jay Z announced Wednesday on Instagram the superstar singer is pregnant with twins.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two," said a statement signed "The Carters," Jay Z's real last name.

The news accompanied a photo of Beyonce showing a baby bump while wearing just a bra, underwear and a veil in front of a backdrop of flowers.

Their daughter, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012. The little girl served as the inspiration for Jay Z's hit song "Glory," and she's appeared in music videos alongside her mother.

Beyonce, who set a record in December for earning Grammy Award nominations in the rock, pop, R&B and rap categories in the same year with her diverse album, "Lemonade," announced her last pregnancy at the 2011 MTV VMAs. She leads all Grammy nominees with nine and is due to perform at the Grammy ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Beyonce and Jay Z routinely make listings of the most powerful people in the entertainment world. She is the most nominated woman in Grammy Awards history, with 53 nominations and 20 wins and he has helped launch the streaming service Tidal.

She and Jay Z were married in April 2008. Beyonce revealed in 2013 she had suffered a miscarriage a child before Blue Ivy's birth.

In 2013, Beyonce told ABC News she definitely "would like more children."

"I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being a big sister," she said, referring to little sister, Grammy-nominated singer Solange Knowles.

Entertainment
