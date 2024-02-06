Beyonce announces she's pregnant with twins on Instagram

NEW YORK -- Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister -- twice over.

Beyonce and Jay Z announced Wednesday on Instagram the superstar singer is pregnant with twins.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two," said a statement signed "The Carters," Jay Z's real last name.

The news accompanied a photo of Beyonce showing a baby bump while wearing just a bra, underwear and a veil in front of a backdrop of flowers.

Their daughter, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012. The little girl served as the inspiration for Jay Z's hit song "Glory," and she's appeared in music videos alongside her mother.