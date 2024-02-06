Best bet: Words on Fire Poetry Slam at Cup 'n' Cork

A literary and performative genre, slam poetry weaves words and high-energy performance into a powerful message. Words on Fire! slams are competitions in which up to 10 poets or groups compete for prizes and bragging rights. Registration begins 30 minutes before start time. The first 10 to register will be entered. Both individual and group entries are welcome. Poets/groups must read a different original poem, lasting no longer than three minutes, for each round. Judges will consider both the poem and the delivery when assigning points. A well-crafted poem delivered with energy/passion and personal style will score more points. Total points from all three rounds will determine the winners. Competition begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.