Best Bet: Poetry slam to be held Monday at Cup 'n' Cork

July 7, 2017

Words on Fire! Poetry Slam! at Cup ’n’ Cork celebrates the art of slam poetry, a literary and performative genre. Poets are invited to perform original slam poems individually or as a group at Cup ’n’ Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, with registration starting at 6 p.m. Monday. Three rounds will be judged and awarded points based on content and performance. A different, original poem must be read for each round. Total points from all rounds will determine the winner. Poems should take no more than three minutes to read aloud.