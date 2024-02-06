On Cue Performing Arts Studio in Cape Girardeau will present an exciting theatrical production of "Alice in Wonderland." Animated stage projections and lots of other fun details make the show unique. After the show, a character meet-and-greet will add to the fun for all ages. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Perry Park Center, 800 Park Lane in Perryville, Missouri. Tickets are $15 general admission and are available online at oncueperformingartsstudio.com or at the studio in downtown Cape Girardeau at 16 N. Spanish St.

