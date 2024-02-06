All sections
November 17, 2017

Best Bet: On Cue presents theatrical production of 'Alice in Wonderland'

On Cue Performing Arts Studio in Cape Girardeau will present an exciting theatrical production of "Alice in Wonderland." Animated stage projections and lots of other fun details make the show unique. After the show, a character meet-and-greet will add to the fun for all ages. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

On Cue Performing Arts Studio in Cape Girardeau will present an exciting theatrical production of "Alice in Wonderland." Animated stage projections and lots of other fun details make the show unique. After the show, a character meet-and-greet will add to the fun for all ages. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Perry Park Center, 800 Park Lane in Perryville, Missouri. Tickets are $15 general admission and are available online at oncueperformingartsstudio.com or at the studio in downtown Cape Girardeau at 16 N. Spanish St.

Pertinent address:

800 Park Lane, Perryville, Mo.

16 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Entertainment
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

