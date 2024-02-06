Entertainment May 26, 2017

Best bet: Comics and collectibles trade show set for Sunday

ealers will be set up to buy, sell or trade all types of collectibles at the first comic-book, books and collectibles trade show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post No. 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Free admission and free parking; donations to the Veterans Fund accepted at the door but not required. Sponsored by The Comix Strip in Cape Girardeau. For more information, call (573) 335-9908 or email mobettercomics@hotmail.com