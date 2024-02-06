At the movies: 'Revenge' to seek top box office spot this weekend

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna (McCarthy) turns regret into re-set by going back to college ... landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who's not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna -- now Dee Rock -- embraces freedom, fun and frat boys.
Rating: PG-13
Tomatometer: 17%
Beast plays like bleak poetry, unfurling its psychological thrills while guided by its captivating leads and mesmerizing, visceral visuals.
Rating: R
Tomatometer: 90%
Mother's Day, Gabrielle Union stars as a woman who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. No trap, no trick and especially no man inside can match a mother with a mission when she is determined on breaking in.
Rating: PG-13
Tomatometer: 36%
'Revenge' slices and dices genre tropes, working within an exploitation framework while adding a timely -- yet never less than viscerally thrilling -- feminist spin.
Rating: R
Tomatometer: 93%
Mountain offers a visually thrilling -- and surprisingly affecting -- look at man's relationship with some of Earth's most imposing natural wonders.
Rating: NR
Tomatometer: 90%
-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig from rottentomatoes.com
