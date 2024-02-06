At the movies: 'Revenge' to seek top box office spot this weekend

'Life of the Party'

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna (McCarthy) turns regret into re-set by going back to college ... landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who's not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna -- now Dee Rock -- embraces freedom, fun and frat boys.

Rating: PG-13

Tomatometer: 17%

'Beast'

Beast plays like bleak poetry, unfurling its psychological thrills while guided by its captivating leads and mesmerizing, visceral visuals.

Rating: R

Tomatometer: 90%

'Breaking In'

Mother's Day, Gabrielle Union stars as a woman who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. No trap, no trick and especially no man inside can match a mother with a mission when she is determined on breaking in.