The Summer Arts Festival once again will transform the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus grounds to a celebration of art and the arts Saturday.

Rhonda Weller-Stilson, director of the Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts, said this is the fourth festival, and it's grown every year.

"We had over 3,000 attendees last year, and we're anticipating about 3,500 this year," Weller-Stilson said.

Weller-Stilson said the idea is to keep popular activities as well as add new ones. Highlights this year are a magician; live music; a chalk-art competition run by Craig Thomas, who will create an original art piece; Lazy L Safari's petting zoo; bouncy houses; and the art tent, where children can enjoy 10 interactive stations and can make and keep art.

"It's a little crazy," Weller-Stilson said.

Ty'maya Thornton blows a bubble out of soap June 18, 2016, during the River Campus Summer Arts Festival. Glenn Landberg

Multiple performances will be inside the facility throughout the day, she said, including displays by dance companies both local and from as far away as Little Rock, Arkansas.

This year, Southeast's agriculture department will participate, with live demonstrations and displays, Weller-Stilson said, which is a first for the festival.

Tickets for performances of two-man comedy show "Greater Tuna," children's musical comedy "Dear Edwina Jr." and quirky comedy "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" are available at the River Campus box office, online at rivercampus.org/tickets or by phone at (573) 651-2265.

There also will be an instrument petting zoo, she said, where children can experience a musical instrument, such as a trombone or drum, up close and personal.

There will be a regular ticketed performance of "Greater Tuna" in the Rust Flexible Theatre on Saturday night, she said, but events during the festival's hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be free, including admission and parking.

Izzy Wissmiller, right, and Lily Pennington work on a chalk drawing June 18, 2016, during the River Campus Summer Arts Festival. Glenn Landberg

There will be food trucks, but beyond those and vendor and artist sales, everything else is free, she said.

"Because of the sponsors, we're able to offer everything for free," Weller-Stilson said. "It is a great gift."

Every inch of the campus has something going on, she said. The map and schedule will be available at three locations on the fairgrounds so people can enjoy what they want.

"There's just something everywhere," Weller-Stilson said.

There will be writing workshops and storytellers, Weller-Stilson said, and Cape Girardeau's National Public Radio affiliate KRCU will have a booth for people to tell their personal stories into a recorder.

Ellie Douglass sprinkles colored sand while creating art June 18, 2016, during the River Campus Summer Arts Festival. Glenn Landberg

"It's a fun day for all ages," she said. "You don't have to have kids with you to have a good time."

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

---

Entertainment stage

10 a.m.: Suzuki Players (Music Academy)

10:30 a.m.: Magician Rob Huff

11 a.m.: Chestnut Mountain Gang — folk

11:30 a.m.: Steve Schaffner and Derrick Irwin — Americana

Noon: Magician Rob Huff

12:30 p.m.: Chestnut Mountain Gang — folk

1 p.m.: Steve Schaffner and Derrick Irwin — Americana

1:30 p.m.: Mike Renick ­— contemporary

2 p.m.: Jerry Ford Combo — jazz

2:30 p.m.: Jonathan Patterson — accordion

3 p.m.: Mike Renick — contemporary

3:30 p.m.: Jonathan Patterson — accordion

4 p.m.: Jerry Ford Combo — jazz

Magician Rob Huff will roam, except for 10:30 a.m. and noon shows

Art Tent

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Art activities and rub-on tattoos for children all day

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Spray Paint Galaxy — Cub Scout Pack 4020

Avenue of Art

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Artists of all ages will participate in creating chalk art

Craig Thomas will create a piece for the festival

Explorer RV in Southwest parking lot

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: “Missouri’s First Inhabitants” exhibit

Interactive Yard

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Lazy L Safari Petting Zoo

Art studios and booths

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Demonstrations and art for sale

Ceramics students’ demonstration

Printmaking T-shirts

Justin Miller in painting studio

Louise Bodenheimer in art studio

Photo booth

Multimedia Center and Arts Guild

“You Aren’t Really Here?”

Community booths

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Multiple community groups will have activities

Food and drinks

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Chartwells booth outdoors on the back patio

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Kona Ice Truck

Dexter Queen Food Truck

Melting Co. Food Truck

Outdoors play areas in Seminary Quad

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Moon Walkers — Bouncy houses and obstacle course

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Art and Geometry (Tammy Randolph and bubbles)

Cultural Arts Center

Atrium and Community Theatre