The Summer Arts Festival once again will transform the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus grounds to a celebration of art and the arts Saturday.
Rhonda Weller-Stilson, director of the Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts, said this is the fourth festival, and it's grown every year.
"We had over 3,000 attendees last year, and we're anticipating about 3,500 this year," Weller-Stilson said.
Weller-Stilson said the idea is to keep popular activities as well as add new ones. Highlights this year are a magician; live music; a chalk-art competition run by Craig Thomas, who will create an original art piece; Lazy L Safari's petting zoo; bouncy houses; and the art tent, where children can enjoy 10 interactive stations and can make and keep art.
"It's a little crazy," Weller-Stilson said.
Multiple performances will be inside the facility throughout the day, she said, including displays by dance companies both local and from as far away as Little Rock, Arkansas.
This year, Southeast's agriculture department will participate, with live demonstrations and displays, Weller-Stilson said, which is a first for the festival.
Tickets for performances of two-man comedy show "Greater Tuna," children's musical comedy "Dear Edwina Jr." and quirky comedy "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" are available at the River Campus box office, online at rivercampus.org/tickets or by phone at (573) 651-2265.
There also will be an instrument petting zoo, she said, where children can experience a musical instrument, such as a trombone or drum, up close and personal.
There will be a regular ticketed performance of "Greater Tuna" in the Rust Flexible Theatre on Saturday night, she said, but events during the festival's hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be free, including admission and parking.
There will be food trucks, but beyond those and vendor and artist sales, everything else is free, she said.
"Because of the sponsors, we're able to offer everything for free," Weller-Stilson said. "It is a great gift."
Every inch of the campus has something going on, she said. The map and schedule will be available at three locations on the fairgrounds so people can enjoy what they want.
"There's just something everywhere," Weller-Stilson said.
There will be writing workshops and storytellers, Weller-Stilson said, and Cape Girardeau's National Public Radio affiliate KRCU will have a booth for people to tell their personal stories into a recorder.
"It's a fun day for all ages," she said. "You don't have to have kids with you to have a good time."
10 a.m.: Suzuki Players (Music Academy)
10:30 a.m.: Magician Rob Huff
11 a.m.: Chestnut Mountain Gang — folk
11:30 a.m.: Steve Schaffner and Derrick Irwin — Americana
Noon: Magician Rob Huff
12:30 p.m.: Chestnut Mountain Gang — folk
1 p.m.: Steve Schaffner and Derrick Irwin — Americana
1:30 p.m.: Mike Renick — contemporary
2 p.m.: Jerry Ford Combo — jazz
2:30 p.m.: Jonathan Patterson — accordion
3 p.m.: Mike Renick — contemporary
3:30 p.m.: Jonathan Patterson — accordion
4 p.m.: Jerry Ford Combo — jazz
Magician Rob Huff will roam, except for 10:30 a.m. and noon shows
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Art activities and rub-on tattoos for children all day
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Spray Paint Galaxy — Cub Scout Pack 4020
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Artists of all ages will participate in creating chalk art
Craig Thomas will create a piece for the festival
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: “Missouri’s First Inhabitants” exhibit
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Lazy L Safari Petting Zoo
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Demonstrations and art for sale
Ceramics students’ demonstration
Printmaking T-shirts
Justin Miller in painting studio
Louise Bodenheimer in art studio
Photo booth
“You Aren’t Really Here?”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Multiple community groups will have activities
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Chartwells booth outdoors on the back patio
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Kona Ice Truck
Dexter Queen Food Truck
Melting Co. Food Truck
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Moon Walkers — Bouncy houses and obstacle course
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Art and Geometry (Tammy Randolph and bubbles)
Atrium and Community Theatre
10 a.m. - noon: “All by Myself” by Robert Scott — River City Players
Cultural Art Center Atrium
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Girl Scouts and Erin Schloss
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Southeast Missouri State University admissions — Erica Ury
Crisp Museum
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Biennial Faculty exhibit
Rust Flexible Theatre
7:30 p.m.: Production of “Greater Tuna”
Bedell Stage
10 a.m.: Production of “Dear Edwina Jr.”
12:30 p.m.: Dance performances by Dance Consortium/Dance Intensive Camp
3 p.m.: Production of “Dear Edwina Jr.”
Dance Studio CAC157
10 a.m.: Aerial Arts Performance (The Edge, Your Fitness Advantage)
11:15 a.m.: Kids’ Aerial (Mindy Held — The Edge, Your Fitness Advantage)
Noon: Jazz Dance (Jessica Parra)
1:45 p.m.: Country Western (Irene Reynolds — Irene’s Country Dancers)
2:30 p.m.: Buti Yoga (Chelsea Aldrich — The Edge, Your Fitness Studio)
3:15 p.m.: Aerial Arts Performance (The Edge, Your Fitness Studio)
CAC 155 Rehearsal Room
11:30 a.m.: Percussion Camp — Drum set and hand-drumming demonstration
3 p.m.: Percussion Camp — drum set and hand-drumming demonstration
CAC 144 Costume Shop
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Mask making with Deana Luetkenhaus
Arts Resource Center
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Bookmark making
10:45 a.m.: Story time with Leah McAllister
Noon: Story time with Leah McAllister
1:30 p.m.: “Using and Writing About Popular Culture in Fiction and Poetry” writing workshop with James Brubaker and Dan Crocker
3:45 p.m.: Story time with Leah McAllister
Practice Room
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: KRCU — “Dear Heartland,” recording personal stories to build connections with the people of Southeast Missouri and to share the value of listening.
River Campus Art Gallery
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Summer Fun: An experiential and interactive coloring mural designed with all ages in mind and Postcards to Go
11 a.m.: Button Zen tangles for tweens
2 p.m.: Button Zen tangles for tweens
Shuck Recital Hall
11 a.m.: Vocal Arts Boot Camp performance: “Sing Out!”
1:30 p.m.: Vocal Arts Boot Camp performance: “Sing Out!”
3 p.m.: Ivas John — cool jazz/guitar
4 p.m.: Southeast Sings
Acting/Directing Studio
10:30 a.m.: Acting Laboratory Camp performance
1 p.m.: Acting Laboratory Camp performance
3 p.m.: Stage-combat exhibition — Bart Williams
4 p.m.: Stage-combat exhibition — Bart Williams
Dobbins Center Rehearsal Hall 120
10 a.m.: Percussion Camp — Steel Drum Band and Percussion Ensemble
2 p.m.: Percussion Camp — Steel Drum Band and Percussion Ensemble
Dobbins Center Hallway
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Musical Instrument Petting Zoo
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Center for Regional History — Adam Criblez
Dobbins Center Atrium
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Color Changing Chemical Quilts and Molecular Sculpture Building — chemistry (Rachel Morgan Theall and Alpha Chi Sigma)
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Agriculture station — Julie Weathers and Missy LaPlant
RCC 119 Dance Studio
11 a.m.: Swing Dance (Dan Beeson — Cape Ballroom)
11:45 a.m.: Zumba (Jessica Lopez)
1:45 p.m.: Contemporary Dance (Thomas Proctor — Ashleyliane Dance Company)
2:30 p.m.: The Conservatory Dance Intensive Studio performance
3:15 p.m.: Princess Ballet (Ashley Stettes and Emilia Schempp — Southeast Dance)
4 p.m.: Jazz Dance (Jessica Carlson — Leverage Dance Theatre)
Food and drinks
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Chartwells at St. Vincent’s Commons
Pertinent address:
518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
