Artist uses felt to recreate New York City grocery store

NEW YORK -- If the hot dogs in this New York City bodega feel a little, well, soft and squishy, don't worry; it's not a health hazard. It's art.

A British artist has recreated the contents of a city bodega in felt, the soft material usually favored by the school-going set.

Lucy Sparrow's "8 Till Late" opened to the public Monday in a 1,200-square-foot space at The Standard hotel on Manhattan's west side and runs through June 30.

Sparrow handmade the 9,000 items in the installation, covering practically everything you might find in the small stores that are synonymous with New York City

There are felt jars of peanut butter and jelly as well as packages of white bread; felt pizza slices and pretzels on the felt grill along with felt hot dogs; felt boxes of detergent and a felt fridge filled with felt ice cream.

Items in British artist Lucy Sparrow's all-felt model of a New York City bodega in New York are shown Monday. Her 1,200-square-foot model of a bodega includes plush versions of deli staples such as candy bars, cigarettes, canned beans and other items. Richard Drew ~ Associated Press

The artist has been working in felt for years and said the material "evokes nostalgia with people."

The New York City exhibit follows a similar one Sparrow created in London, called "The Cornershop."