Fittingly, Haleigh Givens is not fond of assigning names to her paintings.

"Orange tree," she suggested when looking at one of her finished, no-name pieces, which showed the decaying remnants of a trunk of a once-vibrant tree.

She doesn't like assigning titles she likely will frown upon at a later date, or possibly not remember, and she's not concerned it's missing. Besides, it's consistent with the theme of her paintings, which contain truncations and deletions among the colorful, flowing lines.

The surrealistic style of the recent Southeast Missouri State University graduate is on display at Parengo Coffee in Sikeston, Missouri, with a small group of paintings and ceramics.

Her work also was on display this spring at her Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition, titled "Vestige," which means the sign of something that once existed but since has died or disappeared.

Givens poses with one of her paintings Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

In Givens' case, her inspiration arrives from the inexplicable working, or nonworking, of the human mind.

"My work right now is leaning toward, concept-wise, about memory and not what we remember, but instead, what we forget," Givens said. "How we leave a lot of our memory in the past and cut things out. Our memory naturally degenerates over time. So I'm using these natural elements, like trees and skulls, to kind of represent how it deteriorates over time and how we can block out pieces ourselves."

The 24-year-old is a 2011 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and is a confessed lifelong doodler who began to take her art more seriously her freshman year of college.

"I was always taught to think of it as a hobby," said Givens, who described herself as a look-out-the window daydreamer who concentrated best when occupying part of her mind with mindless sketching.

She decided to take a more serious approach to her talents at Southeast, where she found herself mesmerized by the Painting I class she took a couple of years ago.