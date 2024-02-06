Artifacts 4/21/17

The Gaither Vocal Band has been performing together since the early 1980s, and has included some of gospel music's best-loved male voices. Bill Gaither will host the performance at 7 p.m. today at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the Show Me Center box office, www.showmecenter.biz/Purchase-Tickets or by calling (573) 651-5000.
The internationally acclaimed Russian National Ballet Theatre will perform "Romeo & Juliet" and Alberto Alonso's "Carmen" at 7:30 p.m. today in Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, www.rivercampus.org/tickets or by calling (573) 651-2265.
Co-hosted by Tom Cook and Tyler King, performers Patrick Mahon, Tree Sanchez and headliner Sarah Pearl will give audiences a taste of clever and irreverent comedy. Adult themes are anticipated. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. today at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Attendees should arrive by 7 p.m. The show is free; donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CapeRiversideComedy or email mrkoch27@gmail.com.
The 32nd annual Kow Pasture Klassic will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday behind Schindler's Tavern and St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1017 Route A in Benton, Missouri. This twist on golf includes nine holes with beer cans for tees and tennis balls instead of golf balls. The golf club is player's choice -- hockey stick, bat, tennis racquet, shovel or anything else that will hit a ball. For more information, contact Rick Lawson or Chelsi at Schindler's Tavern at (573) 545-3709 or Mitch Miller at Kohlfeld Distributing at (573) 243-3931. Entry fee is $100 for a team of four.
The 32nd annual Friends of the Parks Day and Great Cape Clean-up at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau is an opportunity to help the park system and get volunteer hours. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Pre-register by calling (573) 339-6340.
The Nature Center will partner with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to clean up Cape LaCroix Creek during Park Day. Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the 4-H Shelter in Arena Park. Lunch will be provided afterward. This is a free event. For more information, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.
The fourth annual Cape Classic will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Arena Park, behind the Arena Building. The wiffle-ball tournament will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri. There will be free admission to the general public, and it will cost $80 per team in competitive or non-competitive divisions. Visit www.WiffleWorld.com or contact (970) 903-2796 or thewiffleworld@gmail.com for more information.
Jackson Party Animals and Shared Country Blessings will hold a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at pavilion 4 in Jackson City Park on West Independence Street in Jackson, with live country music from noon to 2 p.m. Mini horse Shiloh will be available for pictures, there will be a silent auction, and food will be on hand as well. Jackson Party Animals visit hospitals, nursing homes and orphanages with their barnyard friends.
Celebrate Earth Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. Walk the trail, make a tree-related craft in the classroom, enjoy a nature film in the auditorium or watch birds from the viewing area. Youth and adult groups are welcome. The program is free. More information can be found at www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or (573) 290-5218.
This dinner and comedy show will feature three nationally touring comedians at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lawless Harley-Davidson, 2100 E. Outer Road in Scott City. Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Tickets are $50 each, available at the Humane Society at (573) 334-5837, Mississippi Mutts in Cape Girardeau or Canine Clipz in Jackson. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/events/1820141418203002 or (573) 334-5837.
Guest artist Junghwa Lee will give a piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The program will feature the Preludes, Deuxieme Livre by Claude Debussy, and Iberia, Books Three and Four, by Isaac Albeniz. Tickets are $10 at the River Campus box office, www.rivercampus.org/tickets or (573) 651-2265.
The application deadline is Saturday for participation in Mayfield Cultural Center's May 6 craft fair at 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill, Missouri. The $25 fee includes an 8-foot table and chairs. For more information, contact www.facebook.com/themayfieldculturalcenter/events, (573) 225-7860 or classes@themayfieldculturalcenter.com.
The Underberg House Concert series welcomes Baylor Wilson and Jordan Shellhart at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Underberg House Concert series welcomes performers from all over the nation to perform in the Underberg home. The concerts are open to the public, but reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, call Larry at (573) 270-1009 or email houseconcerts@hotmail.com.
Great Rivers Symphonies combines the Southeast Missouri Symphony with the Southern Illinois Symphony for the final concert of the 10th-anniversary season at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Symphonic works inspired by great rivers will be performed. Tickets are $16 to $19 and are available at the River Campus box office, www.rivercampus.org/tickets or (573) 651-2265.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.