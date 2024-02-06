Artifacts 4/21/17

Gaither tour tonight at Show Me Center

The Gaither Vocal Band has been performing together since the early 1980s, and has included some of gospel music's best-loved male voices. Bill Gaither will host the performance at 7 p.m. today at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the Show Me Center box office, www.showmecenter.biz/Purchase-Tickets or by calling (573) 651-5000.

Russian Ballet at River Campus

The internationally acclaimed Russian National Ballet Theatre will perform "Romeo & Juliet" and Alberto Alonso's "Carmen" at 7:30 p.m. today in Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, www.rivercampus.org/tickets or by calling (573) 651-2265.

Cup 'n' Cork Comedy! set

Co-hosted by Tom Cook and Tyler King, performers Patrick Mahon, Tree Sanchez and headliner Sarah Pearl will give audiences a taste of clever and irreverent comedy. Adult themes are anticipated. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. today at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Attendees should arrive by 7 p.m. The show is free; donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CapeRiversideComedy or email mrkoch27@gmail.com.

Kow Pasture Klassic set for Saturday

The 32nd annual Kow Pasture Klassic will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday behind Schindler's Tavern and St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1017 Route A in Benton, Missouri. This twist on golf includes nine holes with beer cans for tees and tennis balls instead of golf balls. The golf club is player's choice -- hockey stick, bat, tennis racquet, shovel or anything else that will hit a ball. For more information, contact Rick Lawson or Chelsi at Schindler's Tavern at (573) 545-3709 or Mitch Miller at Kohlfeld Distributing at (573) 243-3931. Entry fee is $100 for a team of four.

Friends of the Parks Day events scheduled

The 32nd annual Friends of the Parks Day and Great Cape Clean-up at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau is an opportunity to help the park system and get volunteer hours. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Pre-register by calling (573) 339-6340.

Bashin' Trash at Arena Park

The Nature Center will partner with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to clean up Cape LaCroix Creek during Park Day. Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the 4-H Shelter in Arena Park. Lunch will be provided afterward. This is a free event. For more information, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.

Wiffle ball Cape Classic on Saturday

The fourth annual Cape Classic will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Arena Park, behind the Arena Building. The wiffle-ball tournament will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri. There will be free admission to the general public, and it will cost $80 per team in competitive or non-competitive divisions. Visit www.WiffleWorld.com or contact (970) 903-2796 or thewiffleworld@gmail.com for more information.