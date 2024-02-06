All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
April 21, 2017

Artifacts 4/21/17

The Gaither Vocal Band has been performing together since the early 1980s, and has included some of gospel music's best-loved male voices. Bill Gaither will host the performance at 7 p.m. today at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the Show Me Center box office, www.showmecenter.biz/Purchase-Tickets or by calling (573) 651-5000...

Southeast Missourian

Gaither tour tonight at Show Me Center

The Gaither Vocal Band has been performing together since the early 1980s, and has included some of gospel music's best-loved male voices. Bill Gaither will host the performance at 7 p.m. today at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the Show Me Center box office, www.showmecenter.biz/Purchase-Tickets or by calling (573) 651-5000.

Russian Ballet at River Campus

The internationally acclaimed Russian National Ballet Theatre will perform "Romeo & Juliet" and Alberto Alonso's "Carmen" at 7:30 p.m. today in Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, www.rivercampus.org/tickets or by calling (573) 651-2265.

Cup 'n' Cork Comedy! set

Co-hosted by Tom Cook and Tyler King, performers Patrick Mahon, Tree Sanchez and headliner Sarah Pearl will give audiences a taste of clever and irreverent comedy. Adult themes are anticipated. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. today at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Attendees should arrive by 7 p.m. The show is free; donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CapeRiversideComedy or email mrkoch27@gmail.com.

Kow Pasture Klassic set for Saturday

The 32nd annual Kow Pasture Klassic will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday behind Schindler's Tavern and St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1017 Route A in Benton, Missouri. This twist on golf includes nine holes with beer cans for tees and tennis balls instead of golf balls. The golf club is player's choice -- hockey stick, bat, tennis racquet, shovel or anything else that will hit a ball. For more information, contact Rick Lawson or Chelsi at Schindler's Tavern at (573) 545-3709 or Mitch Miller at Kohlfeld Distributing at (573) 243-3931. Entry fee is $100 for a team of four.

Friends of the Parks Day events scheduled

The 32nd annual Friends of the Parks Day and Great Cape Clean-up at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau is an opportunity to help the park system and get volunteer hours. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Pre-register by calling (573) 339-6340.

Bashin' Trash at Arena Park

The Nature Center will partner with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to clean up Cape LaCroix Creek during Park Day. Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the 4-H Shelter in Arena Park. Lunch will be provided afterward. This is a free event. For more information, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.

Wiffle ball Cape Classic on Saturday

The fourth annual Cape Classic will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Arena Park, behind the Arena Building. The wiffle-ball tournament will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri. There will be free admission to the general public, and it will cost $80 per team in competitive or non-competitive divisions. Visit www.WiffleWorld.com or contact (970) 903-2796 or thewiffleworld@gmail.com for more information.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fundraiser set for Jackson Party Animals

Jackson Party Animals and Shared Country Blessings will hold a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at pavilion 4 in Jackson City Park on West Independence Street in Jackson, with live country music from noon to 2 p.m. Mini horse Shiloh will be available for pictures, there will be a silent auction, and food will be on hand as well. Jackson Party Animals visit hospitals, nursing homes and orphanages with their barnyard friends.

Earth Day celebration set at nature center

Celebrate Earth Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. Walk the trail, make a tree-related craft in the classroom, enjoy a nature film in the auditorium or watch birds from the viewing area. Youth and adult groups are welcome. The program is free. More information can be found at www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or (573) 290-5218.

Raise the Woof at Lawless Harley-Davidson

This dinner and comedy show will feature three nationally touring comedians at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lawless Harley-Davidson, 2100 E. Outer Road in Scott City. Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Tickets are $50 each, available at the Humane Society at (573) 334-5837, Mississippi Mutts in Cape Girardeau or Canine Clipz in Jackson. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/events/1820141418203002 or (573) 334-5837.

Piano recital set

Guest artist Junghwa Lee will give a piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The program will feature the Preludes, Deuxieme Livre by Claude Debussy, and Iberia, Books Three and Four, by Isaac Albeniz. Tickets are $10 at the River Campus box office, www.rivercampus.org/tickets or (573) 651-2265.

Call for crafters for May 6 craft fair

The application deadline is Saturday for participation in Mayfield Cultural Center's May 6 craft fair at 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill, Missouri. The $25 fee includes an 8-foot table and chairs. For more information, contact www.facebook.com/themayfieldculturalcenter/events, (573) 225-7860 or classes@themayfieldculturalcenter.com.

Underberg House concert Sunday

The Underberg House Concert series welcomes Baylor Wilson and Jordan Shellhart at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Underberg House Concert series welcomes performers from all over the nation to perform in the Underberg home. The concerts are open to the public, but reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, call Larry at (573) 270-1009 or email houseconcerts@hotmail.com.

Symphony performance set

Great Rivers Symphonies combines the Southeast Missouri Symphony with the Southern Illinois Symphony for the final concert of the 10th-anniversary season at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Symphonic works inspired by great rivers will be performed. Tickets are $16 to $19 and are available at the River Campus box office, www.rivercampus.org/tickets or (573) 651-2265.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy