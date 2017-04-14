Artifacts 4/14/17

Wine and food pairings similar to what would have been served on the Titanic on April 15, 1912, will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday on the Mississippi Wine Trail at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery, The Barrens Winery, Hemman Winery and Hunter Valley Winery. Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery will have savory sirloin of beef with chateau potatoes and Dry Creek red wine; The Barrens Winery will serve heavenly curried chicken over rice with Forbidden Fruit Wine; Hemman Winery will have delectable plum pudding served with warm sweet sauce and fruit wine; and Hunter Valley Winery will offer divine chicken Lyonnaise with a luscious eclair and Gypsy Rose Wine.
Artists whose work incorporates themes of science fiction, fantasy or the surreal are invited to submit to the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's annual juried exhibit, Flights of Fantasy. The deadline for entries is Saturday. Chosen artists will be notified May 10. For more information, visit www.capearts.org/Flights%20of%20Fantasy.aspx or email gallery manager Bri DeWitt at bri@capearts.org.
Karen Raber from the University of Mississippi will visit Southeast Missouri State University's campus to give a lecture, "Animals at the Table: Making Meat in the Early Modern World," at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in University Center Ballroom A, 388 N. Henderson St. in Cape Girardeau. This event is free and open to the public.
Burrito-Ville will hold a #GiveBacktoCape fundraising event from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at 913 Broadway in Cape Girardeau to benefit the Cape Girardeau Police Department's Pay for the Pups campaign. A 10-percent donation of all proceeds will go to the effort.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's fourth Red Light Night of the season's topic will be "Channeling Performance Energy," by Sharra Wagner, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Arts Council, 19 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Wagner earned her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in clarinet performance and will discuss techniques she developed for working with excess energy before and during a performance. Red Light Nights are intended for a mature audience. For more information, contact Bri DeWitt at bri@capearts.org.
Painted Wren Art Gallery's next themed photo contest calls for entrants' best Fourth of July photos. Photo size should be no smaller than 8 by 10 inches and no larger than 16 by 16 inches. No mats, no frames. The deadline for entry is 6 p.m. June 30. Entry forms, rules and more information may be found on the Painted Wren's Facebook page, Show Me Themed Photo Contests or at Painted Wren Art Gallery, 223 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. For more information, call (573) 579-1000 or (573) 837-9514, or email barbaraon.minis@gmail.com.
