Artifacts 4/14/17

Taste of the Titanic on the Wine Trail

Wine and food pairings similar to what would have been served on the Titanic on April 15, 1912, will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday on the Mississippi Wine Trail at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery, The Barrens Winery, Hemman Winery and Hunter Valley Winery. Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery will have savory sirloin of beef with chateau potatoes and Dry Creek red wine; The Barrens Winery will serve heavenly curried chicken over rice with Forbidden Fruit Wine; Hemman Winery will have delectable plum pudding served with warm sweet sauce and fruit wine; and Hunter Valley Winery will offer divine chicken Lyonnaise with a luscious eclair and Gypsy Rose Wine.

Missouri Arts Council calls for submissions

Artists whose work incorporates themes of science fiction, fantasy or the surreal are invited to submit to the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's annual juried exhibit, Flights of Fantasy. The deadline for entries is Saturday. Chosen artists will be notified May 10. For more information, visit www.capearts.org/Flights%20of%20Fantasy.aspx or email gallery manager Bri DeWitt at bri@capearts.org.

'Meat' lecture set for Tuesday

Karen Raber from the University of Mississippi will visit Southeast Missouri State University's campus to give a lecture, "Animals at the Table: Making Meat in the Early Modern World," at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in University Center Ballroom A, 388 N. Henderson St. in Cape Girardeau. This event is free and open to the public.