Artifacts 12/30/16

Art exhibit planned at nature center

An exhibit titled "Blooms, Wild & Tame In My Backyard, On Nature Trails, and Along the Roadside" will be displayed throughout January in the lobby at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. The exhibit is a collection of nature photography taken by Linda Hutson.

Harlem Globetrotters to visit Cape next week

The Original Harlem Globetrotters will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the Globetrotters will stay after the game for autographs, photos and a high-five session. Tickets cost $26.50, $42.50, $56.50 and $86.50, depending on seat location. Tickets may be purchased at the Show Me Center box office or by calling (573) 651-5000 or visiting www.showmecenter.biz/Events--Tickets.