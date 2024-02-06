All sections
December 22, 2017

Artifacts 12/22/17

Southeast Missourian

Just Plain Fun with Eftink, Hester, Haney

Just Plain Fun presents Just Plain Fun with Leroy Eftink, Don Hester and Jim Haney. Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday. This is a family-friendly environment with a dance floor and concessions but no smoking or alcohol. Just Plain Fun is at 129 W. Yoakum Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children age 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6.

'Compelled to Make' River Campus show

A retrospective exhibition spanning 37 years of art making by Southeast's Department of Art Chair Caroline Kahler is on display at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, Crisp Museum, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is at rivercampus.org.

Special Visual Arts window display

The Visual Arts CO-OP members will display many new miniature art pieces during the December holiday season at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday and Wednesday through Saturday.

-- From staff reports

