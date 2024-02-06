Artifacts 12/22/17

'Compelled to Make' River Campus show

A retrospective exhibition spanning 37 years of art making by Southeast's Department of Art Chair Caroline Kahler is on display at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, Crisp Museum, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is at rivercampus.org.

Special Visual Arts window display

The Visual Arts CO-OP members will display many new miniature art pieces during the December holiday season at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday and Wednesday through Saturday.

-- From staff reports