Artifacts 10/6/17

'Points of Origin' exhibit opens

Paintings by brothers Jason and Stanley Bly will be on display at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus Art Gallery, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. An artist talk will be at 4:30 p.m. today, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in the gallery.

Food Truck Friday today

Downtown Cape Girardeau will again host Food Truck Friday starting at 5 p.m. at the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Pick up some great street food before heading to Trick-Art-Treat First Friday with the Arts. Free admission for this family-friendly event. Truck lineup includes Caribbeana Creole Taqueria, Melting Co., Easy Street So Co Food, Dexter Queen and Lemonade House Grille.

Dan Crocker book- release party today

Come hear Dan Crocker read from his sixth published book of poems, "Sh*t House Rat." Attendees also will hear poems about growing up in Missouri's leadbelt, poverty, queerness and small-town conservatism, all with compassion, honesty and his Crocker's dark humor. Signed copies will be available for sale after the reading, which starts at 5 p.m. today at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

'Emanations' artist reception tonight

An exhibition of drawings and sculptural images, "Emanations" will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University alumna May J. Robbins. An exhibit reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Dobbins Gallery on the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 1 at the gallery. Admission is free.

#VoteYourMainStreet open house today

Join Old Town Cape from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the newly renamed Ivers Square at the Common Pleas Courthouse, 44 N. Lorimier St. in Cape Girardeau for an open-house event showcasing the #VoteYourMainStreet campaign. Learn more about the campaign and enjoy music from Jerry Ford's Dixieland Band, along with complimentary tastings from Primo Brands, a dance performance, drawings of planned revitalization of the square and more.

Violin Dragoness today at Cup 'n' Cork

Violin Dragoness Lydia Gentry will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. This free, all-ages show will include electric violin, vocals and live looping.

'Tango Buenos Aires' today at River Campus

"Tango Buenos Aires: The Spirit of Argentina" will begin at 7:30 p.m. today at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau or online at rivercampus.org.