Artifacts 10/6/17

Paintings by brothers Jason and Stanley Bly will be on display at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus Art Gallery, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. An artist talk will be at 4:30 p.m. today, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in the gallery.
Downtown Cape Girardeau will again host Food Truck Friday starting at 5 p.m. at the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Pick up some great street food before heading to Trick-Art-Treat First Friday with the Arts. Free admission for this family-friendly event. Truck lineup includes Caribbeana Creole Taqueria, Melting Co., Easy Street So Co Food, Dexter Queen and Lemonade House Grille.
Come hear Dan Crocker read from his sixth published book of poems, "Sh*t House Rat." Attendees also will hear poems about growing up in Missouri's leadbelt, poverty, queerness and small-town conservatism, all with compassion, honesty and his Crocker's dark humor. Signed copies will be available for sale after the reading, which starts at 5 p.m. today at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
An exhibition of drawings and sculptural images, "Emanations" will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University alumna May J. Robbins. An exhibit reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Dobbins Gallery on the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 1 at the gallery. Admission is free.
Join Old Town Cape from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the newly renamed Ivers Square at the Common Pleas Courthouse, 44 N. Lorimier St. in Cape Girardeau for an open-house event showcasing the #VoteYourMainStreet campaign. Learn more about the campaign and enjoy music from Jerry Ford's Dixieland Band, along with complimentary tastings from Primo Brands, a dance performance, drawings of planned revitalization of the square and more.
Violin Dragoness Lydia Gentry will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. This free, all-ages show will include electric violin, vocals and live looping.
"Tango Buenos Aires: The Spirit of Argentina" will begin at 7:30 p.m. today at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau or online at rivercampus.org.
In conjunction with the Najjar Abdul-Mussawwir "Reconstructed" exhibition, Southeast Missouri State University faculty and students will perform music inspired by African culture and African instruments, particularly the banjo. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. today in Crisp Museum on the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
This Canadian trio has won seven Canadian Folk Music Awards and been nominated for five JUNO awards for its collision of bluegrass, folk, jazz, classical and swing, and will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday as part of the Underberg House Concerts series. Reservations required. Contact (573) 587-2260 or (573) 270-1009.
Poet William Trowbridge will give a public reading from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Crisp Hall, room 125, on North Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau. Trowbridge's seventh poetry collection, "Vanishing Point," was published by Red Hen Press in April 2017. A book signing will follow the reading, and books will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, contact James Brubaker at (573) 651-2044 or jbrubaker@semo.edu.
