Artifacts 10/20/17

Halloween Storytelling scheduled at Bollinger Mill

Halloween Storytelling will be at 7 p.m. today at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville, and will feature professional storyteller Marilyn Kinsella. Bring a lawn chair for seating. Refreshments provided after storytelling. Free event.

'Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)' at CHS

Central High School's production of "Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" will be at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, with a sensory friendly show at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kinder Performance Hall at Central High School, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. General admission tickets are $7, Tiger Tickets $5. Tickets are available at the door or online at capetigers.seatyourself.biz. For more information call (573) 334-0644.

A Cellobration planned at the River Campus

Sara Edgerton will perform on cello with music for one, two, three and multiple cellos, assisted by Paul Thompson, accompanist, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, Shuck Recital Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.