Artifacts 10/20/17

Halloween Storytelling will be at 7 p.m. today at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville, and will feature professional storyteller Marilyn Kinsella. Bring a lawn chair for seating. Refreshments provided after storytelling. Free event.
Central High School's production of "Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" will be at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, with a sensory friendly show at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kinder Performance Hall at Central High School, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. General admission tickets are $7, Tiger Tickets $5. Tickets are available at the door or online at capetigers.seatyourself.biz. For more information call (573) 334-0644.
Sara Edgerton will perform on cello with music for one, two, three and multiple cellos, assisted by Paul Thompson, accompanist, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, Shuck Recital Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.
Cape River Heritage Museum presents a Cape Wall of Fame dedication and museum exhibit reception in honor of Gen. Seth McKee, USAF, (ret.) on Monday. The wall dedication at the Mississippi River flood wall will begin at 3 p.m., followed at 4 p.m. by a wine and cheese reception at the museum, 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
The Chamber Choir and University Choir feature songs of love and grief in the fall concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.
Jackson Street BrewCo will present a night of stand up comedy, plus live commentary on a surprise horror movie, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 106 N. Jackson St. in Perryville, Missouri. Parental discretion is advised.
