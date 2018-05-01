Artifacts 1/5/18

WWE Live -- Raw

WWE Live returns to the Show Me Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with RAW Superstars. See THE SHIELD - Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Plus, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss and more. Card subject to change. Doors open at 6 p.m. More information at showmecenter.biz.

Meet the Artist: David Hopper

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center's January artist, David Hopper, will hold a talk about displayed images in his show, or just photography and wildlife in general. Hopper is a local artist with a passion for photography. The talk will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. No registration is required for this free event.