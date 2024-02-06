Artifacts 1/27/17

One-act play 'Wit' to be performed

Cape Girardeau Central High School presents "Wit," a one-act play by Margaret Edson, at 7 p.m. today and Saturday in the Kinder Performance Hall at the high school. Tickets are $7 for general admission and may be purchased online at capetigers.seatyourself.biz or at the door. For more information, email chstickets@capetigers.com or call (573) 334-0644.

Hammered dulcimer workshop, concert set

The fifth annual Cape Girardeau Hammered Dulcimer Concert and Workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Maple United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, lower level, 2441 Jean Ann Drive in Cape Girardeau. A concert by nationally- known performer Rick Thum will be held after an all-day hands-on workshop for intermediate players. Concert-only admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for workshop participants. Workshop begins at 9 a.m. and is $50, paid at the door. Optional potluck will be free. For more information, contact (573) 334-0840.

Brewfest on Saturday in Ste. Genevieve

The fifth annual Frosty Brewfest & Spirits will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Crown Valley Brewing & Distilling, 13326 Route F in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. More than 35 local breweries and distilleries will join together to sample their seasonal and fan-favorite beers and spirits. Fest goers will be able to try more than 60 craft brews and spirits with live music. General admission is $25 and includes a souvenir glass. For more information, call (573) 756-9463 or visit www.crownvalleybrewery.com.

Arts Council hosts arts festival

The 17th annual Children's Arts Festival will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Refreshments will be provided. Visual- art pieces and poetry by children from 27 regional schools will be on display until Feb. 25. For more information, contact Sara Moore at (573) 334-9233.