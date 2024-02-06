All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 20, 2017

Artifacts 1/20/17

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting nominations for two annual arts awards. The deadline is today. Nomination forms are available at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, or at capearts.org/Awards.aspx. The Otto F. Dingeldein Award can be given to living artists, non-artists or organizations. ...

Southeast Missourian

Arts Council calls for award nominations

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting nominations for two annual arts awards. The deadline is today. Nomination forms are available at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, or at www.capearts.org/Awards.aspx. The Otto F. Dingeldein Award can be given to living artists, non-artists or organizations. The Friend of the Arts Award honors a nominee involved with the Arts Council who provides assistance to the organization. Recipients will be named at the Dingeldein Gala on Feb. 17 at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. For more information, contact the Arts Council at (573) 334-9233.

Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns

The annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns at 7 p.m. Thursday; from 2 to 10 p.m. Jan. 27; and from 12:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Bavarian Halle, 225 Drury Lane in Jackson. Tickets for Thursday are $10; tickets for Jan. 27 or Jan. 28 are $15 per day; or a three-day pass may be purchased for $30. For more information, call (314) 368-4418 or (314) 831-6406 or visit www.bootheelbluegrass.com.

'Dixie Swim Club' auditions to be held

The River City Players will hold auditions for its upcoming production, "The Dixie Swim Club," at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Port Cape Girardeau, 19 N. Main St. For more information, call director Larry Davis at (573) 270-3994.

'Bartered Bride' performances set

"The Bartered Bride," an opera by Bedrich Smetana, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, 518 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $18 and may be purchased at the River Campus box office, by phone at (573) 651-2265 or online at www.rivercampus.org/tickets.

The Messiah Choir concert to be held

Trinity Lutheran Church will host the annual Messiah Choir performance of Handel's "Messiah" at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 100 N. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau. All are welcome to attend.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lecture and exhibit to be held in Cape

Murray State University's Nicole Hand-Bryant will present a lecture titled "The Job We Wanted, and the Job We Actually Do" from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 2. Hand-Bryant also will present a pop-up exhibition and print sale during First Friday Openings from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3. All events will be at Catapult Press in Southeast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. All gallery exhibitions, events and talks are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Leah Powers at lepowers@semo.edu or (573) 290-5372.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent addresses:

16 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

225 Drury Lane, Jackson, Mo.

19 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

518 N. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

100 N. Frederick St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

612 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy