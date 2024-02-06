Array of Fourth of July events planned

Celebrations and fireworks displays will be offered throughout the day on the Fourth of July:

Jackson Fourth of July celebration to be held

This all-day event starts at 7:04 a.m. with a 5K walk/run and children’s fun run starting at HealthPoint Fitness. The mud volleyball tournament and helicopter rides from men’s softball field 2 will start at 8:30 a.m. At 9 a.m., the Elks Lodge beer garden and food stands open, the Little Mr. and Ms. Firecracker Pageant will be at the band shell, and the car show will begin. The Hubble Creek Rubber Duck Races will start at 11 a.m., the golf-ball drop will be at 4 p.m. at men’s softball field 2, and at the band shell at 8 p.m., the Jackson Municipal Band will perform before the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Historic Fort D celebration planned

Fourth at the Fort will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Historic re-enactment of the Civil War soldiers at the fort will include rifles and cannon fire at 920 Fort St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, call (573) 335-1631.

Arena Park fireworks display scheduled

There will be a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Tuesday and the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award on Arena Park’s fairgrounds, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. For more information, call (573) 339-6340.

Fourth of July Picnic to be held in Oran

Starting at 11 a.m., a buffet-style dinner will be served in the Guardian Angel Knights of Columbus Hall, 604 Church St. in Oran, Missouri. There will be an antique-tractor display, western wagon rides, a horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m., cornhole tournament at 3 p.m., evening bingo and games for all ages. Live music will be performed beginning at 3 p.m., ending with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.