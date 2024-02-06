And the nominees won't be (but should) ...

NEW YORK -- By its nature, awards season tends to winnow a field of films and performances until many of the same names are read week after week, award show after award show, leading up to the Academy Awards. It's a process always leaving deserving nominees left out for lack of buzz, awareness or box office.

When the Oscar nominations are announced today, there will surely be much to celebrate and a handful of surprises. But it will inevitably, necessarily be a reductive list omitting many of the high points of what was an awfully good year for movies.

This year, much of the love has been heaped on the likes of "A Star Is Born," "Roma," "Green Book" and "The Favourite." There have been occasional, inspired attempts to upend the march to the Oscars, or at least pause for reconsideration. The Los Angeles Film Critics Association, in a much praised selection, picked Debra Granick ("Leave No Trace") for best director when few had her (or, notably, any other woman) in "the mix."

The movies of 2018 were simply too good and too multitudinous to be filed neatly into a steady drumbeat of favorites. Here are just a few of the performers, filmmakers and films almost certainly not among the names read today but who warrant it as much as any other nominee.

Best actress

Kathryn Hahn, "Private Life"

Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"

Joanna Kulig, "Cold War"

Regina Hall, "Support the Girls"

Toni Collette, "Hereditary"

It is easily, overwhelmingly, the most crowded category of the year, and this bunch still leaves out unforgettable performances by Elsie Fisher ("Eighth Grade"), Carey Mulligan ("Wildlife"), Jamie Lee Curtis ("Halloween") and Juliette Binoche ("Let the Sunshine In"). Yet these five all seem to be on the outside of the Lady Gaga/Olivia Colman/Glenn Close favorites despite work at turns staggeringly ravishing (Kulig), deeply personal and preternaturally poised (Stenberg, in a star-making performance), insanely committed (Collette), comically but forcefully poignant (Hall) and flat-out human (Hahn).

Best actor

Lakeith Stanfield, "Sorry to Bother You"

Joaquin Phoenix, "You Were Never Really Here"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Brady Jandreau, "The Rider"

Lucas Hedges, "Ben Is Back"

The most subtle and sweet performances by leading men came in more adventurous, less show-stopping roles than the likes of Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury and Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine. Stanfield is the unflappable center to the wild surrealism of "Sorry to Bother You." Phoenix, twitchy and haunted, cuts like a knife through Lynne Ramsay's deconstructed revenge thriller. Reilly, a standout also in "The Sisters Brothers," gives a wonderfully sensitive performance as Oliver Hardy in "Stan & Ollie." Jandreau, a Lakota cowboy, doesn't get his due for his magnetic performance in "The Rider" since much of it was based on his life. But that takes nothing away from its honesty. And few actors were more exciting and indispensable in 2018 than the quickly maturing Hedges, whose many strong performances included his recovering addict in "Ben Is Back."

Best supporting actress

Jun Jong-seo, "Burning"

Sissy Spacek, "The Old Man & the Gun"

Zoe Kazan, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Elizabeth Debicki, "Widows"