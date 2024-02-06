'American Idol' says it wants to get back to making stars

PASADENA, Calif. -- "American Idol" wants to get back in the business of making stars.

The longtime talent show, which is being revived by ABC starting March 11, faded in ratings and cultural significance over its last seasons on Fox before ending in 2016.

The memorable talents boosted by the show -- Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert and the like -- were all a part of the show's heyday a decade earlier.

Ryan Seacrest is back as host of "American Idol," but it will have three new judges in Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. They said Monday they see themselves as mentors and instructors.

Challenged at a news conference to name the three final winners of "American Idol," none of the cast members or producers attempted it. Bryan acknowledged that was a weakness of the show's final years, and judges wanted to mold some memorable talent.

"We are wasting our time if we don't find another star," Perry said.

Richie said he's been asked often to do instructional videos on making it in the music business and he always resisted, wondering how many people would be interested. But he realized he would be able to offer that advice as a judge on "American Idol."