Aerial-silks artist Angie Coonts develops passion in hopes to perform

Aerial-silks artist Angie Coonts said people often are surprised such a unique and interesting art form is available in Cape Girardeau, but she loves the practice and hopes more people can learn about it.

Coonts said her first experience with silks came when she was a child.

"I saw it in a movie and had no idea what I was looking at but thought it was the most incredible thing I'd ever see," she said. "I always told myself that if I ever ran away with the circus, that's what I would do."

A couple of years ago, Coonts said, she found out about The Bumbershoot Aerial Arts School in St. Louis, and she leaped at the chance.

She took a six-week training course and bought her silks and rigging equipment, but, she said, the driving distance meant she couldn't feasibly continue to train there. She didn't want to train without a coach for safety reasons, so she stepped back from the practice.

Angie Coonts demonstrates her aerial silks skills in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

Then she found The Edge -- Your Fitness Advantage in Cape Girardeau this past March.

"They offer an amazing quality of aerial training, and I immediately jumped at the opportunity to get back in the air," Coonts said.

Coonts said she thinks people are becoming more aware of aerial fitness, the way they did yoga in the 1990s. She does her training at The Edge and The Bumbershoot which, she said, offer world-class training but are also safety-conscious.

"That's absolutely paramount in aerial arts because it can be dangerous if not done properly," Coonts said.

Right now, she's focused on building strength, stamina and flexiblity, Coonts said, because her goal is to begin performing as soon as she's able.