A journey through 2018's top pop culture moments

And the top pop culture moments of 2018 are ... Wait. WAS there any pop culture this year? Of course there was, but you could be forgiven for forgetting, because more than ever it was politics, politics and more politics occupying the zeitgeist and sucking the proverbial air out of the room. Still, if you wanted a break from that, there was a royal wedding with something for everyone, some groundbreaking movies, the return of Mary Poppins (to the screen) and Harry Potter (to Broadway), a goodbye to some favorite celebrities, a tale of two coats more than just coats, and more. Join us on a highly selective chronological journey through a year in pop culture:

JANUARY

The first awards shows reflect a changed Hollywood, only a few months after the #MeToo movement engulfed the industry. At the Golden Globes, the red carpet becomes a sea of glittering black gowns in solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct, and Oprah Winfrey gives a barn-burner of a speech , looking to a day "when nobody ever has to say 'Me Too' again!" At the Grammys, stars don white roses, and singer Kesha dedicates a tearful performance of "Praying" to the #MeToo movement.

FEBRUARY

Welcome to Wakanda: The latest Marvel hero to jump off the page into his own movie is the "Black Panther," and Ryan Coogler's film is universally acclaimed. "Show them who we are," goes a line from the film, an appropriate pre-Oscar chant for Coogler and a starry cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and a slew of others. Ten months later the film will be nominated for a Golden Globe, beginning its awards journey.

MARCH

Speaking of OSCAR, it's that time, and we're still talking about #MeToo, not to mention "Time's Up!" Appearing onstage to mark the moment is a powerful trio of Harvey Weinstein's accusers: Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek. And when Frances Mcdormand says she has "some things to say," people listen: The best actress winner asks all the women nominees in the room to stand, and instructs Hollywood to tell their stories.

APRIL

Times are changing at the Pulitzers, too, where rapper Kendrick Lamar wins the music prize for "Damn." He's the first rapper to win the prestigious laurel and the first winner who's not a classical or jazz musician. In film, director John Krasinski energizes the horror genre with the creepy, silent "A Quiet Place," also starring wife Emily Blunt. On Broadway, the enduring magic of Harry Potter is conjured with the hit London transplant, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

MAY

Let's say "Do Svidaniya" to our favorite Soviet spy couple as "The Americans" ends its six-season run on FX with an elegant, surprising and moving series finale. At the annual glittery Met Gala, the theme is "Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," and imaginations are running rampant -- we're talking about you, Katy Perry and your giant angel wings! But perhaps the most memorable fashion statement comes when the very American Meghan Markle weds the very British Prince Harry in a refreshingly unadorned white gown. A gospel choir sings "Stand By Me," and an American bishop, Michael Curry, almost steals the show with a spirited improvisational sermon before saying: "We gotta get y'all married!" Also this month, "This Is America" by Childish Gambino, aka multi-talented Donald Glover (also having a big year with "Atlanta") opens at No. 1 on the Billboard chart, accompanied by a viral video of nonstop dancing punctuated by shocking scenes of shootings. And goodbye, Roseanne: The show's reboot is canceled following her racist tweet.