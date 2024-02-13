- Recalling the start of MEW (2/6/24)
Streaking fad comes to Cape
Streaking — that fad where participants shed their clothes and their inhibitions and run naked through sporting events or other public venues — has been around a long time. But it dashed into Cape Girardeau 50 years ago, turning lots of heads as college students here followed the examples of their brethren on campuses around the nation.
The first report of the shenanigans appeared in the Southeast Missourian on March 4, 1974. It stated three male students from Southeast Missouri State University took various routes, as they ran nude in Cape Girardeau. The incidents continued, without any effort on the part of the university administration or police to interfere with them, until a "Greek streak-in" a few days later.
The Missourian covered the streaking with daily articles and even published a photo of stripped male runners on the front page — from the waist up, of course.
Spring break apparently had the hoped-for results, and the streaking fad faded as quickly as it swept through Cape Girardeau. In its wake were numerous letters to the editor condemning the activity.
One final incident was recorded in October 1974, when a man, late to the party, was seen running in the nude in Jackson on at least three separate occasions.
Published Monday, March 4, 1974, in the Southeast Missourian:
SEMO streakers
Only shoes and smile!
Streakers at Southeast Missouri State University have joined what appears to be a wave of nude bodies running through college campuses and communities across the country. Since nothing is physically left to the imagination, it leaves the imagination free to develop even more bizarre ways to "streak."
Three men were reported late last week to have run down Broadway in the buff, but when officers arrived the evidence was apparently concealed beneath clothing they had carried under their arms, and they had blended back into the community.
A streaker was also reported to have run down North Henderson and across Broadway and then made a return trip to a location around Myers Hall, where he had shed all but the bare essentials for his dash in the cool night air.
Other incidents have been reported, including some where SEMO coeds have attempted to outdo their male counterparts.
Carroll Walker, dean of students, said today he was unaware of all but a couple of the stripped streakers, and he was checking into the reports.
Less hospitable weather posed obvious hazards to streakers at North Illinois University, Dekalb, Sunday night, but six male students braved the 43-degree temperature.
Four of them were apprehended and authorities said they will appear before the Student Judicial Board today...fully clothed.
Colleges in North Carolina over the weekend were swept with naked bodies, and there appeared a vigorous rivalry between the campuses to top their topless and bottomless competitors.
About 80 women, among the 258 streakers who performed in the buff Sunday night before an estimated 1,000 onlookers at the University of North Carolina, at Greensboro, included contestants on bikes, roller skates, horses and wheelchairs.
Published Tuesday, March 5, 1974, in the Southeast Missourian:
2 coeds 'streak' around Towers
That new college fad — streaking, or running around in the nude — was in evidence around Missouri Monday night, including Cape Girardeau.
As the fad continued to spread across the nation, the Southeast Missouri State University campus here was the scene of a ministreak. It was reported that two coeds ran nude around the Towers dormitory complex. The incident was not reported to city police.
Incidents of streaking were also reported here late last week.
Streaking in Missouri reached a new high Monday night when two men — wearing nothing but boots — dashed through the Fifth District police station in St. Louis.
"We were had by the phantoms of the night," Lt. Robert Truetken told The Associated Press. "It was well organized and they caught us by surprise."
The men ran past gaping officers. Lt. Truetken, the night commander, said he and the desk sergeant, Mike Adams, first watched dumbfounded and then chased the streakers down an alley.
Last laugh
They failed to catch either man but claimed they had the last laugh. "One man fell headlong on the cobblestones and slid on his left side," Lt. Truetken said.
The streakers came out when the sun set on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus despite temperatures in the 30s.
Campus security police became more concerned with crowd control than attempting to stop the students who were darting about wearing nothing but outrageous headgear and sneakers.
A crowd estimated at 1,500 cheered the streakers and yelled wildly as one nude male scrambled onto the lower balcony of a UMC women's dormitory. He was greeted by several women students who stripped amid rising shouts of encouragement and trumpet notes from the school fight song.
Earlier in the day two nude males made a brief dash across the UMC campus during a class break. Streaking at the university began over the weekend when 30 to 40 males clad only in shoes dashed along a row of fraternity and sorority houses.
Two incidents
The police station streaking incident was one of two in St. Louis during the night. Seven Washington University students ran nude along a row of fraternity houses.
At Southwest Missouri State University, Springfield, a group of nude males dashed across the campus and jumped into a small, red foreign car to drive away.
Even the Watergate scandal has been brought into the fad. In Philadelphia, a group of University of Pennsylvania students called for a "streak for impeachment" around the White House on April Fool's Day.
The group said it hopes to convince President Nixon that he should "lay bare the facts" about Watergate.
Published Wednesday, March 6, 1974, in the Southeast Missourian:
Students 'take off' for ride on chariot
The fourth and largest streaking event yet on the Southeast Missouri State University campus brought out approximately 300 students early this morning.
But as the crowd dwindled after cheering nude males riding on a makeshift chariot, in two automobiles and on a bicycle, the word was: "You ain't seen nothing' yet."
There were reports the campus would be the scene Thursday night of a huge "streak-in" with hundreds of students participating.
Today's streaking, which began about 12:30, centered on the circle drive and the parking lot at Towers Dormitory complex off North Sprigg Street.
The star attraction was a homemade chariot — wooden planks placed on a two-wheel, one-axle vehicle. Eight nude males were featured — four pulling the chariot and four riding.
Besides big smiles, all they wore were shoes. The students riding the chariot whipped the four "horsemen" with towels as they pulled the vehicle around the circle five times.
A crowd of students estimated at between 250 and 300 cheered wildly and many others watched the show from Towers windows.
The streaking opened with a nude male riding a bicycle around the circle. The chariot act was next, followed by two males hanging out of the trunk of a car that made the "streak-in" route several times. The last act featured three nude males riding inside a car.
Some of the streakers attempted to get coeds to join them but their efforts failed.
Published Thursday, March 7, 1974, in the Southeast Missourian:
These male students at Southeast Missouri State University were among about 75 who "streaked" the Towers dormitory complex area of the campus Wednesday night. A couple of women students joined the new nationwide college craze to the cheers of about 750 onlookers. (Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Keep eye on streakers
By JOHN G. ADNEY
Missourian City Editor
Like a lot of other people, Southeast Missouri State University officials and Cape Girardeau police are keeping an eye — professionally, of course — on the streaking craze to see that it doesn't get out of hand.
University and law enforcement authorities indicate they intend to do little to halt the running and riding nudity that has swept across the campus for a week now.
That is, unless formal complaints are made by citizens or the crowds attending the "streaks" become unruly.
Five SEMO students are facing disciplinary action by the university administration. Their identities have not been revealed.
The university administration hopes the streaking fad will disappear Friday when the spring break begins.
Meanwhile, the campus went through its fifth streaking event Wednesday night and what was billed as the biggest "streak-in" of all was reportedly planned for tonight.
Approximately 75 male students and two females shed their clothing — and inhibitions — late Wednesday night in front of the Towers dormitory complex, which has been the most popular campus spot for streaking.
About 750 students, joined by some townspeople, cheered as the students disrobed and ran around Towers and across the terraces of the otherwise quiet campus. They ran in groups, some numbering as many as 30 students.
Campus security police and university officials who witnessed the streaking maintained a low profile and made no attempt to stop it. Administrators who were on hand reportedly were noting who the streakers were, but they would not confirm it.
Policy
What is SEMO's policy on streaking?
Dean of Students Carroll Walker told The Missourian: "We have not finalized a policy on streaking. We are just watching the situation to see that it doesn't get out of hand. We hope that the spring break will take care of the situation and that things will return to normal when they (the students) come back."
They'll return March 18.
Although Dean Walker found a chuckle or two, he called the streaking fad "the most difficult subject I have encountered as dean of students." He has held the position 13 years — since 1961.
Dr. Mark F. Scully, university president, declined comment. "You'll have to talk to the dean of students about that," he said.
A university official who asked not to be identified defined his policy on streaking this way: "The students must have 75% of their bodies in motion or they definitely are not streaking."
The five streaking students facing undisclosed disciplinary action were brought down on the carpet late last week. All are males. Two were nabbed by two university administrators who chased them around Dearmont Quadrangle, a women's residence hall.
Breaking law
Capt. Frederick L. Schneider of the city police department said the streaking students are breaking the law, but indicated the department would take no action as long as order is maintained and no formal complaints are received.
"It is against the law to appear in public in the nude, and any person who is caught in a violation like that will be prosecuted," Capt. Schneider said.
Officers have not attempted to stop the streakers and Capt. Schneider pointed out: "We have had no formal complaints."
City Court Judge Vernon A. Auer said he had no idea what type of punishment he would hand down should streakers end up in his court.
"It would depend on the nature of the incident," Judge Auer said. "I wouldn't ordinarily invoke a strong penalty unless the case was of such an aggravated nature that one was warranted.
City ordinance on public nudity provides for fines ranging from $50 to $100 and 30 to 90 days in the city jail, he said.
The biggest "streak-in" involving SEMO students is reportedly on tap tonight. The word from campus streaking sources was that hundreds of students would strip, run and ride around Towers late tonight. Sources also said Broadway might be streaked.
Another student event was reportedly planned for early tonight at Mount Tabor Park. Some students called it a "love-in" while others said it wold be an "encounter group." Whatever the name, the report was that the girls were inviting the boys to a party at the park.
Published Friday, March 8, 1974, in the Southeast Missourian:
Residents peek in on Greek streak-in
It was billed as "The Greek Streak," but there was little evidence of gods and goddesses as Southeast Missouri State University went through another night of streaking.
The Greek sororities had challenged the fraternities to what was supposed to be the biggest streaking event yet on the campus. The number of students who streaked in the Towers dormitory complex area was far short of the national record the promoters had hoped for, however.
Approximately 80 students ran and rode in the nude. All but three were males and one of them was a student at Central High School. Despite the era of women demanding complete equality, it was strictly a men's show — and it was that.
Before a crowd of townspeople and students estimated at 3,000 — the largest audience yet — the streakers ran as individuals and in groups. Two "stage shows" were performed on the roof of a Greek house near Towers. The rules of streaking require that the body be in active-plus motion, but the performances atop the roof were borderline cases of pornography.
The biggest event was a 67-man streak several times around the Towers circle drive.
Some of the events planned — including the nation's first skateboard streak — didn't come off with the clothing. And those who were hoping for a mad dash of streaking females were disappointed.
An organizer of the streak-in said most of the women backed out because they feared the might be molested as they ran through the crowd.
Ron Wilson, a television cameraman (for KFVS - Sharon), was knocked down by one streaker who objected to being photographed although he obviously didn't object to running in the nude before 3,000 onlookers. The ruffled Wilson was not injured. The incident occurred as he was filming the 67-man streak. One of the participants hit him in the face.
The campus was the scene of four small streaks earlier Thursday — at Kent Library and the three cafeterias.
The "love-in" that was reportedly planned at a park here did not occur.
Same act...new cast
University students may think streaking is something new in Cape Girardeau.
Not so, says Sheriff Ivan E. McLain.
He recalls that back in the late 1950s, when he was a member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a phantom streaker was at work.
Pfister's Drive-in on West Broadway was one of the in-places for the younger set at the time, the sheriff recalled.
"One night a car stopped on Broadway and a young man, clad only in the buff, jumped out and ran past startled diners in their cars, circled behind the place and came up on the other side. The car drove to the opposite drive, picked him up and away (they) went."
The sheriff said he suspects the streaker and his friends drove to a dark place where clothes were donned again, then came back to the drive-in to laugh up their sleeves at the hubbub they caused.
Petition sheriff to act
JACKSON — Members of the Cape County Extension Homemakers Association Council delivered a petition to Sheriff Ivan E. McLain asking that he bring an end to streaking on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau.
The petition asked that law enforcement help save the county morals and that students "be placed under prosecution to the fullest."
"We are also requesting no publicity be allowed in our newspapers or on TV on these students who are streaking."
The petition was signed by Mrs. Robert Flannery as president and member of the Lakeside Extension Club.
Others singing were: Mrs. Leonard Dalton, Delta Homemakers; Mrs. Wayne Estes, Jackson Young Homemakers; Mrs. W. Weiss and Mrs. Columbus Welker, West Jackson; Mrs. William Martin, Cane Creek; Mrs. Janet Hopkins and Mrs. Norma Bowers, Burfordville; Mrs. Lowell Reynolds, Eastside; Mrs. Tom Lukefahr, Lakeside; Mrs. Alena Dyer and Mrs. L.J. Blattel, Cape Do-Bees; Mrs. Truman Birk, Tilsit Homemakers; Mrs. Mary Duemler; Mrs. Don B. Caldwell, consultant; Mrs. Lansa Lanpher; Edna A. Hawthorne, Eastside, and Mrs. Frank Milde, Oak Grove.
Greek sorority members took exception to the Missourian's report that they had challenged fraternities to a streak. They expressed their outrage in a letter to the editor published Monday, March 11, 1974:
The Public Mind
Complaint
Editor, The Missourian:
The Greek sororities did not challenge the fraternities to "streak" as stated on the front page of The Southeast Missourian Friday, March 8.
It took one sorority officer 15 minutes to check with leadership in each of the five sororities to determine if there was any basis for such a report. There was not!
Before printing such an allegation it seems you might have investigated the same sources.
Greek sororities are concerned with sisterhood and high scholastic standards. They promote high ideals, encourage campus leadership, and support numerous charitable causes.
In the future we respectfully request that Greek sororities not be accused of acts for which they were not responsible.
MERRI GAYE MARCH
Delta Delta Delta
MARTEL BAHN
Alpha Delta Pi
JAN FINCH
Alpha Xi Delta
DONNA BARKLAGE
Sigma Sigma Sigma
NANCY KNOTE
Alpha Chi Omega
Also in the Monday, March 11, 1974, edition of the Southeast Missourian was this:
Close call for streakers
Two streakers, not identified by sex, in the 1100 block of Good Hope barely escape apprehension at 12:45 a.m. Sunday by outrunning Cape Girardeau police, who were apparently handicapped in the chase by clothing and equipment.
City police received a call after midnight Saturday from Geneva Phillips,1120 Good Hope, who reported "people were running around naked in the 1100 block of Good Hope."
When officers arrived, "two naked subjects" ran from behind a house and headed west on Good Hope. Officers gave pursuit on foot but reported the streakers were lost in the 1200 block.
The brief excursion proved costly although the two escaped. Officers said shoes, socks, a shirt and a pair of jeans, containing $15.62, were found on a side street.
Officers said the property may be claimed at police headquarters but apparel more appropriate than a birthday suit should be worn in order to avoid additional charges.
Surprisingly, the Southeast Missourian editorial board did not condemn streaking. A lighthearted editorial was published Friday, March 8, 1974:
Goldfish to streaking
The sap always runs strong in the spring.
While it is flowing early this year — warm nights and all — we can only take a lighthearted view of the latest college fad — streaking.
No one from the goldfish-swallowing era has any right to be critical about much of anything that happens on college campuses in the spring.
This generation is baring its all in an effort not to bottom out to such things as goldfish gobbling, telephone booth stuffing and panty raids.
At least one must admit they've uncovered something different to attract public attention. (We almost said "new" but that wouldn't quite be accurate.)
A pox, though, on Prof. Zev Wanderer, the psychologist from Beverly Hills, who said this newest manifestation is a message that kids ought to be in open schools where they can be themselves without having to run around naked.
That's the trouble with some professors. They're too serious. Come on, Zev, weren't you ever young?
Much more sane and philosophical about it — as one might expect — was Philosophy Prof. William Boldeson of the University of Missouri. "It's just innocent exuberance," he said. "One good blizzard and the whole thing will come to an end."
Ah, ha. There's a man who knows his students.
But there's nothing new under the son, and let not the kids today deceive themselves.
Fred R. Pierce is a retired California appeals court judge. On a spring night 56 years ago he took a bare-bottomed dash near sorority row to win a $5 bet. His penalty? He got kicked out of Stanford University.
We find streaking far more comfortable than what happened on college campuses during the 1960s. Don't forget that rioting and burning and looting were in thing back then.
How much better it would have been if SIU students had streaked around Old Main instead of burning it. And how about Washington University's ROTC building, and Stanford's center and all of the others?
No, we'll take streaking any day.
And we'll take it for another reason. It is an indication that perhaps humor is returning to the campuses. Are smiles and fun again replacing the deadly seriousness with which a generation accepted their priceless college days?
We hope so. The nation needs it.
