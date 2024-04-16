- The rise and fall of Capaha Park's wooden grandstand (4/9/24)
Mayor Ford, Kiwanis light up Capaha Park's diamond
Night baseball came to Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park in 1949, with the Kiwanis Club leading the way to fund the installation of the lights, as well as the replacement of the old, wooden grandstand . This photo was taken in 1957. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
As a kid, my brother and I and some of the neighborhood youngsters in South Cape would take our mitts, baseballs and bats and walk to the corner of Sprigg and Hackberry streets. There, on the southwest corner was a little piece of baseball heaven: a level patch of grass that someone (I never learned who) kept mowed during the summer months, allowing the locals to play a game of pickup baseball.
It wasn't until much later that I learned that that site had actually once been an Amateur Softball Association-sponsored field, complete with lights, a concrete block house for concessions and storage and bleacher seating for spectators. When I played there, all that was left were a few cinder blocks that once supported the bleachers.
The same year that softball field was being lighted, a similar thing was happening on a grander scale at the main baseball field at Capaha Park.
In January 1949 Mayor Walter H. Ford told The Southeast Missourian he hoped to have the diamond lit for nighttime play by May. He missed by two months. The first night game was held there July 1, 1949. And the following month, a whole new, concrete grandstand was dedicated.
But I'm sure Mayor Ford would be the first to say, he didn't do all that alone. While the city of Cape Girardeau paid $8,000 for the new lights, the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club raised over $13,240 in cash to fund the new steel and concrete amphitheater.
Here are the highlights of their efforts to improve Capaha Field.
Published April 4, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
REBUILDING PROGRAM AT CAPE PARK
OLD GRANDSTAND TO BE RAZED; CLUB PLANS ERECTION OF NEW ONE
The timeworn grandstand at Capaha Park, scene of many civic events and erected 38 years ago to accommodate those attending the Cape Fair, was being razed today by city workers to pave the way for a new and more modern structure to serve as a pavilion for a lighted baseball field to be erected in the next few weeks.
An examination by city officials and members of the Kiwanis Club, which will erect the new grandstand, revealed that underpinnings of the present structure are unsafe. It is planned, however, to use as much lumber as is salvageable in the new structure.
The work of demolishing the grandstand is being done by W.E. Baker, A.A. Allen, Ira Clifton, Lloyd Carter, Martin Bertling and Marion McDaniel, employees of the park and health departments.
Erected in 1911
Records show that the cornerstone for the present grandstand was laid July 15, 1911. A sealed box containing records and papers was placed in the cornerstone at a ceremony attended by David A. Glenn, president of the Fair Board, Joel T. Nunn, secretary, John L. Miller, Charles Blattner and August Vogelsang, contractor.
The grandstand was erected after a much smaller structure had been demolished a month before by a windstorm. Vogelsang Brothers were awarded the contract for the new structure on a bid of $2,231.
Material in the grandstand came from buildings on the old fairground which was located at the southwest corner of the present intersection of Highway 61 and Gordonville Road.
To build new one
E.H. Scarlett, chairman of the Kiwanis Club baseball committee said that plans for the new grandstand and a picture of the general layout of the field are now being drawn up by Fred Dormeyer, local architect.
He explained that the present plans call for the grandstand to seat from 400 to 500 persons. It will be built for a baseball field, curing to parallel first and third base lines. Temporary bleachers are planned to flank it on either side to accommodate a crowd of 800 to 900 persons.
The Kiwanis Club plans to use whatever profit might be made from games this season to continue improvements at the field, including additions to the seats. Boxes are planned for the front of the new pavilion, with tiered grandstand seats behind.
Published April 5, 1949, on the sports page of the Southeast Missourian:
NIGHT BASEBALL AT CAPAHA PARK; CITY TO CONTRACT FOR LIGHTS
The city was expected today to execute a contract for installation of lights at the baseball field at Capaha Park. There will be 120 lights, each of 1,500 watt power, to cost $6,623.95. Funds in payment will co0me from the general revenue fund.
Following a City Council meeting Monday afternoon, Mayor Walter H. Ford, who previously had been given council permission to negotiate purchase of lighting equipment, asked for commissioners opinion on bids submitted to the city for equipment.
There was unanimous agreement among members for purchase of the system from the General Electric Supply Corp., 402 S. Sprigg St. The bid was submitted by David Tillman, Cape Girardeau manager, following a survey of baseball facilities by engineers from General Electric.
Setup explained
Lights will be mounted on eight poles located at advantageous places around the perimeter of the field. Thirty feet from home plate along first and third base lines and 40 feet back of the lines will be located two polls, one on each side. Each pole would mount 12 lights, six to a cross arm.
At a distance of 160 feet from home plate, along each foul line, would be two other poles. These would mount 24 lights each on four cross arms. Two more poles would connect these, with 12 lights on each. At the junction of the foul line with the proposed canvas fence would be two service poles to carry wires. On the outfield perimeter would be two more poles, each with 12 lights.
Mayor Ford said delivery is expected in about two weeks. Poles for the system are being secured by the Missouri Utilities Co. and also are expected in about two weeks, the mayor said...
Published April 16, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
SEEK $20,000 FOR PARK UNIT
FINANCE CAMPAIGN TO RAISE MONEY PLANNED
A goal of $20,000 to underwrite construction of the first units of the sports grandstand at Capaha Park was set when a community committee met at Chamber of Commerce Building Friday night. Work will be started at once to raise the funds, since plans for the unit type stands are now going into the blueprint stage.
The city is buying the lights for the baseball field, and this item is separate from the $20,000 for the stands. Already the electric transformers have been delivered to the park.
Leaders attending the meeting last night were enthusiastic about prospects of raising the funds within a few weeks.
Popular subscription
The money will be sought by popular subscription with the Kiwanis Club taking the lead, flanked by various community organizations and individuals. Named to head the finance campaign is a Kiwanis Club member, Wayne Rust. That organization, which sponsors the Capaha baseball team, will aid the community committee in every way, it was said. It was pointed out the grandstand will be built on a community basis, and will be used by the public generally.
A.C. Brase, president, represented the Chamber of Commerce last night, and appearing merely as interested individuals were Dr. W.W. Parker, K.P. Oldfield, E.W. Opfer, Lowry Miller, L.W. Muegge and Mayor Walter H. Ford. More than a dozen Kiwanis Club representatives attended.
Published April 28, 1948, in the Southeast Missourian:
COMMUNITY TO ASK $20,000 IN QUICK GRANDSTAND DRIVE
A community effort to raise $20,000 for construction of a grandstand and other improvements at Capaha Park for night baseball, sparked by the Kiwanis Club and shared jointly by all service clubs, will be placed underway Friday night.
At 7:30 o'clock members of solicitation teams from Optimist, Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis and Jaycees will meet at the Chamber of Commerce Building for instructions on the drive and to receive pledge cards for a business-to-business solicitation effort.
At the same time, 600 letters will be placed in the mail to a list of advance gift donors urging their participation in the program. Actual solicitation by the workers will get underway Monday and every effort will be made to complete the drive before the Saturday following.
For community events
In the letters to be mailed Friday night will be included a copy of the architect's drawing of the grandstand and the field. On the reverse side is a series of questions and answers explaining the need and purpose of the stand.
Emphasized is the fact that it will not be fore baseball alone, but rather as a soundly built structure for band concerts, outdoor meetings, a parade vantage point with the field as a parade ground and other community events.
A part of the lighting equipment for the field has arrived and the rest is expected within a short time. It is hoped to have the lights and grandstand completed in early summer so the field may be used for the major part of the baseball and outdoor activity season. Lights have been purchased by the city as part of the park development program.
Team members from each club to work on the campaign are: Lions — Elmer Haman, chairman: Joe G. Howell, C.P. Harris, Keith R. Tolliver, Maurice Dunklin and Robert Schultz; Optimist — Oliver Hope, captain; Chris Bauer, Albert Kempe, Lloyd McDowell, Lowery Miller, Juel Mosley, A.P. Rueseler and W.H. Wescoat.
Jaycees — John Cargle and James Swanson, co-captains; Frank Kenyon, M.G. Lorberg, Jack Lamkin, Earl Kirchhoff, Bill Gerhardt, Hugo Lang Jr. and Norman Ueleke; Rotary Club — Louis Bain, chairman: Clyde M. Clark, John Blue, Willard Estes, Allen Smith, Arnold Roth and Martin Hecht. All members of the Kiwanis Club will participate.
Published June 11, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
11-FOOT HOLES MADE FOR BALL DIAMOND POLES
A crew of 10 workers employed by the city began digging the 11-foot holes which will hold the 85-foot poles on which lights for the Capaha Park baseball diamond will be mounted. Mayor Walter H. Ford said it is expected that poles will be placed starting Monday with a portable derrick to lift them in place. The holes are 36 inches across and for the first 6 feet are being dug with shovels. The remaining portion will be excavated by posthole diggers.
Published July 1, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
NIGHT BASEBALL COMES TO CAPE
Years of discussion on the subject will be culminated tonight when Cape Girardeau inaugurates night baseball at Capaha Park. There will be no formal ceremonies; these will be saved until the date when the steel and concrete stands, now being built, are completed.
Fans will be allowed to park their cars on the outskirts of the field and, of course, elsewhere in the park. Police will assist Kiwanis Club members in directing parking of the vehicles.
Since there is no fence around the field, collection will be made as cars enter the vicinity of the baseball diamond. All profits from games played will go back into development of the grandstand and field.
Published July 2, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
ERRORS MAR FIRST NIGHT GAME, WON HERE BY JONESBORO, ARKANSAS, BALL CLUB
Before a crowd estimated at 800 fans, the Capahas opened the season in Cape Girardeau Friday night at Capaha Park by dropping a 5 to 1 game to the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Red Sox. The defeat was the Caps' second of the season out of eight. The game initiated the new lights.
The contest was somewhat marred by eight errors turned in, the Caapahas being guilty of making five and the Red Sox three, but this might be explained by the fact that the grass on the infield was a bit slick and that dirt and sand had been placed on the infield between the bases which left it soft.
Outside of these excusable errors, the game was well enjoyed by the fans as Roy Smith of the Capahas and Ernie Crone of the Red Sox staged a real pitchers' battle. Smith got 13 strikeouts and the latter 12, with Smith giving up five hits and Crone only four...
This undated photograph shows the steel and concrete amphitheater designed by architect Fred Dormeyer and built in 1949 at Capaha Park. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Published Aug. 27, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
DEDICATION FOR CAPAHA STANDS
PARADE STARTS OFF CITY'S CELEBRATION
With a street parade calling the city's attention to the festivities, the official dedication of the new baseball facilities at Capaha Park was held Friday night before the Capaha-Jonesboro game. A capacity crowd filled the new grandstand, the temporary bleachers, and much of the terrace space, and spectators in cars lined the field.
After concerts by the Cape Giradeau Municipal Band and the Golden Troopers (American Legion) drum and bugle corps, the master of ceremonies, K.P. Oldfield, introduced several men who had played on Capaha baseball teams, some around the turn of the century. The men were presented with certificates of appreciation by E.H. Scarlett, chairman of the Kiwanis Club baseball committee, sponsors of the Capahas.
Next presented were 11 young women, candidates for local radio queen, to represent the city at radio appreciation day ceremonies at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis Sept. 4. The hopefuls were escorted to home plate by members of the Capahas team.
Mr. Oldfield also presented the "Capahas of the Future" — a bleacher full of youngsters in baseball caps who participated in the parade.
Concluding the ceremonies was the official turning over of the grandstand and lights to the city by the Kiwanis Club, which spearheaded the drive for funds. Mr. Scarlett made the presentation and Mayor Walter H. Ford accepted for the city as Commissioners Charles A. Schweer and Louis Brune looked on.
In a short talk the mayor observed that the park is a valuable addition to the city property, bot as an aid to the physical development of Cape youth and as an excellent meeting place for community gatherings. The mayor then threw out the first ball — a wild pitch — in the general direction of Commissioner Brune who had donned a catcher's glove.
