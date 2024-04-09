- Death of Judge Pat Dyer, prosecutor of the famous peonage case here in 1906 (4/2/24)2
The rise and fall of Capaha Park's wooden grandstand
A postcard image of the Cape Girardeau Fairgrounds, now Capaha Park, shows a huge crowd seated in the grandstand and on the grassy bank to the south during an early flying demonstration. The photo is undated. (Southeast Missourian archive)
I'm not sure if a baseball field was part of the original plans drawn for Cape Girardeau's new fairgrounds in 1899 by Maj. James F. Brooks at what is now Capaha Park. Articles from the time period don't specifically mention it, but they do say a large wooden grandstand would be built near the starting point of a figure-eight race track. A small lake would be dug in one of those circles. Other structures to be built at the fairgrounds were stables for various livestock, a floral hall for exhibits and a judge's stand opposite the grandstand.
Mathias Doll won the contract to build the 2,000-seat grandstand and by August 1900 his men were hard at work. The seats were built on a slope, so that there was no danger of an accidental collapse, "no matter how large a crowd piles in on the seats. The stand commands a fine view of the entire track, and there will be no trouble in seeing all the track from any part of it." (Cape Girardeau Democrat, Aug. 18, 1900, page 1.)
The stands were apparently used for the first time in October 1900 during fair week for the viewing of harness races, and the results were disappointing. According to the Cape Girardeau Democrat, Oct. 20, 1900, "It was demonstrated at the fair last week that the grandstand is entirely too small. Only about one-third of those on the grounds could get seats in the grandstand."
Regardless of that disappointment, the wooden grandstand went on to host political rallies, band concerts, baseball and football games, human track meets and horse races until June 17, 1911. On that Saturday morning, a mighty wind blew the stand down, the roof settling on top of the seats. By then, baseball was being played in Capaha Park, and baseball fans apparently suffered through one or two games without the shelter of the grandstand. Eventually — after the collapsed roof had been removed — a canvas was stretched over part of the grandstand to protect spectators from the hot summer sun.
By July 1911 the directors of the Cape Girardeau County Fair were ready to award a contract for a new, larger amphitheater. The Vogelsang Brothers drew the plans for the new structure, which would stretch 200 feet, 40 feet longer than the old one. According to The Daily Republican, July 6, 1911: "The new structure will extend 20 feet north and south of the present one. It will have more rows of seats than the old one, and a board walk will extend along the front next to the race track. A nice band stand will be built in the center of the amphitheater. The new building will set higher and will give a better view of the track and field."
In calling for bids, the board of directors emphasized that the stands must be completed by Aug. 1, as Pain's "Last Days of Pompeii" was to be staged there the first week of that month. Arrangements were made to leave the roof off the stands in order to aid viewing of the fireworks that were a big part of the show.
The old wooden grandstand at Capaha Park is shown in this circa 1944 photograph of a St. Louis Browns-Toledo Mudhens spring practice game. (G.D. Fronabargr ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
The contract went to Vogelsang Brothers on a bid of $2,231, and work was commenced immediately. A cornerstone, containing papers and records of the ceremony, was placed July 15, 1911, by a committee made up of D.A. Glenn, John L. Miller, Charles Blattner and J.T. Nunn. At that time, the plans were altered slightly. It was decided the south end of the stands would be extended 21 feet, while the north would be extended 19 feet. It was also decided that the judge's stand across from the track would be lowered to one story in height. Later, the judge's stand was removed entirely, as were two fences in front of the grandstand. This allowed the contractor to install extra seating for "Pompeii", the stage of it being 100 feet longer than the amphitheater.
Vogelsang Brothers completed their work before the August deadline. However, those attending the show found Mother Nature uncooperative. In spite of inclement weather, the turnout for "Last Days of Pompeii" was good: "... with every day and night either deluged with rain or being threatened by storms, the attendance was remarkable."
Shortly after the show left town, the contractor put the lid on the grandstand.
That wooden amphitheater continued to be used until 1949, when new and marvelous innovations came to Capaha Park.
Next week's blog will discuss the replacement of the wooden grandstand and the lighting of the diamond.
