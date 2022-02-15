- Arson fire destroys Charleston courthouse (2/8/22)
- St. Louis writer bemoans the loss of Cape's Civil War-era farm (2/1/22)5
- Central High picks its first 'Afro Queen' (1/25/22)1
- Tom Harte's first brush with culinary fame (1/18/22)
- The storm that damaged Grace Lutheran Church (1/11/22)
- The artwork of 'maverick' Grant Lund (1/4/22)
- A mystery: What happened to the portrait of Gen. Nathaniel W. Watkins? (12/28/21)
Mary Frissell: Randles High's war-time basketball coach
With World War II thinning the ranks of male educators in the United States, many school districts in Southeast Missouri saw vacancies on their teaching and coaching staffs that were difficult, if not impossible, to fill.
Such was the case at the high school in Randles in 1944-45, when boys basketball coach Albert Clarence Hitt was drafted into military service. Southeast Missourian sports writer Bob Evans, in a 1971 article, told the story of how his mother — Mary Frissell Evans — stepped into the breach.
Published Dec. 10, 1971, in the Southeast Missourian:
REMEMBER THAT ‘WAR YEARS’ LADIES HOOP COACH AT RANDLES?
Editor’s note: “I had a real young son and I left him with his aunt during the day. When Calvin Hitt got drafted, I had to take over as basketball coach. There was no other man on the faculty at the school.” These were the remarks of Mary Frissell (Mrs. Robert C.) Evans, during her coaching days at Randles High School. That “real young son” was Robert C. Evans, now sportswriter for The Missourian. In the article following, that “real young son” tells about the year his mother served as basketball coach for the Randles team — boys team, that is.
By BOB EVANS
Missourian sportswriter
Remember back in the 1944-45 high school basketball season in Southeast Missouri? Advance had a good team — it seems Advance always has a good team. Bell City, Cape College High, Diehlstadt, Cape St. Mary’s, Blodgett and Randles also had pretty good teams. That’s right, RANDLES!
Back during the 1940s, Randles had a high school and during the 1944-45 school year their faculty consisted of one male, the basketball coach. At least for a while it consisted of one male member.
Albert Clarence Hitt graduated from Randles in 1942 and took over duties as the boys high school basketball coach. These duties continued until November 1944, when he received his draft notice.
Suddenly, in the middle of the season, Randles is without a boys basketball coach. But alas, there is no need to worry because the high school superintendent has decided to take over the coaching duties. Herein lies a small problem.
Mary Frissell Evans — Mrs. Robert C. — was superintendent and had decided that she would take over the basketball coaching chores. Opponents were likely rolling with laughter.
Since the war was taking all the available men, Randles had two choices, either accept a lady coach or drop boys basketball. They chose Mrs. Evans.
Now you would think one lady running — or ruining — a basketball program would be enough, but not at Randles. The lady coach got the school principal — Alberta Swingle, now Mrs. Howard Crowe — and another teacher, who happened to be a cousin, Venus Frissell — Mrs. Dan — as her helpers. True this trio conducted practice sessions, but only the head coach attended the games.
All the followers of Randles High basketball and cage experts around Southeast Missouri expected the rapid demise of the cage program at Randles.
While the female hardwoods boss was small — only five feet tall — she kept the team disciplined and winning. They weren’t world beaters, but they won more than they lost.
Up to now you might be wondering how such a small person could discipline a bunch of big, strong athletes. Well, after she handled her first discipline crisis she had more problems.
The situation developed when Tomey Lynn and Billy Wedekind, two of the basketball players — and starters no less — had gotten out of line, and punishment was due.
They were taken in the superintendent’s office. Remember, Mrs. Evans is also superintendent. She then offered them a choice of one swat with a paddle or having their parents come to school. The boys chose the paddle thinking — with glee — “How hard can someone that small hit us?”
When they bent over to receive their punishment, they were smiling, but seconds later the smile was gone and tears were forming. She paddled them so hard she moved them several feet. After that, when she told any of the players to do something, it was done post haste.
You might think locker room talks would be a problem with a lady coach, and normally they probably would. However, the players took care of that dilemma. Dale Phillips and Bill “Leo” Shrum came up with the idea of putting a blanket across a corner of the locker room and letting Mrs., excuse me, Coach Evans stand behind it while the players dressed.
When the team went to a lady coach, they had won one game and lost the same amount. After she took over the reins, the team won seven and lost four. Opponents no longer considered Mary Evans funny.
Back in the 1940s, points were at a premium because a slow-down type basketball was prevalent. Not the case at Randles.
Randles would score between 45 and 60 points an outing. Most of their points usually came in the first half. Coach or Mrs., whichever you prefer, Evans prided herself on her team’s ability to run a team down the first half.
When questioned about her days as a basketball coach, Mrs. Evans replied, “My husband was overseas. I had a real young son and I left him with his aunt during the day. When Calvin Hitt got drafted I had to take over as basketball coach. There were no other men on the faculty at Randles. I guess for a while I was the talk of Southeast Missouri. We even won a tournament that year.”
Incidentally, 27 years later, Mrs. Evans is now a housewife and has four sons and a daughter. According to Mr. Evans, she is still head coach.
Records show that under the coach of Mary Frissell Evans, Randles basketball team had a few firsts. They defeated Lutesville for the first time ever, 46-38. Lynn was high scorer in that game with 12 points.
Later in the season, St. Mary’s High in Cape Girardeau felt the fury of Randles, 51-36, and later, 40 to 31. St. Mary’s got even by beating Randles twice.
At that time Randles and its lady coach were members of the Ozark High League. Prior to the tournament, held at Advance, Randles had finished second to Bloomsdale in the conference volleyball meet at Marquand. Guess who coached the Randles volleyballers?
Randles is a few miles south of Delta and when they folded the high school students started attending Delta High.
The female cage leader guided her squad through the tough Scott-Mississippi Tournament into a championship victory over Diehlstadt. The championship was totally unexpected since no one figured a person as short as the lady coach could know any basketball.
In the tournament they started with a victory over Benton 39-34. Crader led the attack with 15 points. Following that they tested Bell City and emerged victorious 47-39. Again Crader was the top scorer. This time he had 16 points.
In the championship game the two Scott County schools traded the lead the first half with Randles holding a one-point margin. The last half was even and Randles emerged a one-point champion, 44-43.
At one time Coach -- it sounds funny to call a lady coach -- Evans won four games in succession. She went to the Ozark High League meet seeded second but was brought to earth by Bell City, 34-28.
Following that came the two victories over St. Mary's. A short period elapsed before state tournament play. Randles had the misfortune of getting tangled with Cape College High and lost 39-35. Thus closing out the final chapter on the first and only lady high school boys basketball coach in Southeast Missouri and perhaps the state.
Mary Frissell Evans added a little interest to the area sports scene in 1944 and '45 with her basketball coaching debut. Nowadays, her children are grown and this three-time grandmother is fairly active.
She still is fairly knowledged on football -- can you imagine a lady football coach -- basketball and baseball. If it wasn't for garden club and her grandchildren, sports -- probably basketball -- would be her first love.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.