Nandini Bhattacharya, Texas A&M University

(THE CONVERSATION) Aging is often feared, resisted, and in the cruelest of cases, mocked and even punished.

Louise Aronson, a geriatrician and author of the book “Elderhood,” puts it well when she says older people who seek health care are often made to feel superfluous even if the intention is benign. In the workplace in general, being older seems to suggest being useless.

An irrational but socially reinforced sense of having somehow failed haunts many older people. Reporter Ali Pattillo writes in National Geographic: “No one wants to be old, especially as aging stereotypes have become more negative … fueling what some call a worldwide crisis of ageism.”

I am a scholar of South Asia studies whose work has focused on the transformation of Indian society by British colonization, leading to the loss of precolonial values, knowledge and customs. I’m aware of Hinduism’s teachings about the different stages of life – the four ashramas – knowledge that has been lost today.

This model of human life could offer guidance on how to age more gracefully.

The four ashramas model

The four ashramas concept has existed since 500 BCE and is detailed in Hindu classical ancient texts. It is integrated with the idea of Purushartha, or the four proper aims of life in Hindu philosophy, namely, dharma, or morality; artha, or wealth; kama, or love; and moksha – liberation.