May Crowning Held at Guardian Angel School & Parish

During the month of May, we want to honor our Blessed Mother Mary. On Thursday, May 9, Guardian Angel School had a May crowning of Our Lady.

Prior to the weekday Mass, while singing "Immaculate Mary", a representative of each class processed down the aisle with a carnation to be placed in a vase that would be sat in front of Our Lady of Fatima. Following the flower carriers were our three First Communion girls, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle (carrying the pillow holding the crown of flowers), & Kinsley Dunivan; Adisyn Seabaugh, one of our 8th grade graduates; and Father Joseph Kelly and the servers, Maverick Seabaugh & Tucker Hahn.

When the four girls reached the altar, they approached Mary. Adisyn took the crown from the pillow and placed it upon Mary's head. All four girls then returned to their pews.

During Communion time, everyone sang "On This Day, O Beautiful Mother", a very fitting song for the occasion. At the end of Mass, after the prayer to St. Michael was prayed, Father Kelly sang "Salve Regina" in Latin in honor of Mary. He was joined by parishioners as well as the 3rd & 4th grade students who had sung the song in Latin at their Spring concert. The recessional song was "Hail Holy Queen".

After Mass, the four young ladies and Father Kelly gathered for a picture in front of our Blessed Mother.