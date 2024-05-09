8th Grade Graduation at Guardian Angel School in Oran

Friday, May 3, was a sad but joyous day for three eighth grade students of Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO. They were sadly ending their schooling at Guardian Angel School, but joyous they were ready to embark on the beginning of a new adventure, high school.

Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh, and Kasyn Seabaugh graduated from Guardian Angel School at a special 6 pm Mass at Guardian Angel Church. Father Joseph Kelly was the celebrant, Mrs. Jodi McVay was their 8th grade home room teacher, and Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, the principal of Guardian Angel School. Following the Mass, the three former students entered the school as alumni. A reception for them, their families and friends, and Guardian Angel staff was held in the school gym. There was a small meal as well as an awards assembly. Rylie & Adisyn were Co-Valedictorians for the 2023-2024 school year.

Guardian Angel staff wishes the three much success as they head to high school in the fall. May they continue the faith-filled life that was instilled in them at Guardian Angel School.