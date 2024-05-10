Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce sets goals for 2024

In 2023, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce saw an increase in participation in Chamber programming, including at Business After Hours; Leadership and Development; the Business Breakfast, which has an attendance of more than 150 members monthly; and Womens Impact Network (WIN), which has an average attendance of more than 170.

Goals for 2024 include developing a tourism branch for the city of Jackson. The Chamber is investing in signage, a website and infrastructure to drive visitors and potential businesses to Jackson. The goal is for Jackson to become the tourism hub for the surrounding area.

Tourism and retail go hand in hand. The more visitors and businesses we bring to our community, the more retail sales tax dollars can be reinvested into our community, says Janna Clifton, Retail & Membership Director. Our business community is growing, and we are looking at ways to assist the growth in Jackson, Mo.