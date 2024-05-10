Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce sets goals for 2024
In 2023, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce saw an increase in participation in Chamber programming, including at Business After Hours; Leadership and Development; the Business Breakfast, which has an attendance of more than 150 members monthly; and Womens Impact Network (WIN), which has an average attendance of more than 170.
Goals for 2024 include developing a tourism branch for the city of Jackson. The Chamber is investing in signage, a website and infrastructure to drive visitors and potential businesses to Jackson. The goal is for Jackson to become the tourism hub for the surrounding area.
Tourism and retail go hand in hand. The more visitors and businesses we bring to our community, the more retail sales tax dollars can be reinvested into our community, says Janna Clifton, Retail & Membership Director. Our business community is growing, and we are looking at ways to assist the growth in Jackson, Mo.