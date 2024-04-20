Prayer 4-20-24

More to explore
-
-
-
-
-
Inside Beccas Closet: A mission to dress teens for formal events2The organization Beccas Closet, which helps young girls get access to formal dresses for dances and proms, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Cape Girardeau is the home to one of two Missouri chapters, and one of 51 in the U.S...
-
Southeast Missouri State University's symphony conductor Sara Edgerton to retire5Sara Edgerton, professor of cello and string bass and artistic director and conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra at Southeast Missouri State University, is set to retire after 33 years...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Catholic Charities to hold ribbon-cutting for LifeHouse grand opening4LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home will provide education and support to pregnant women and new mothers at risk of homelessness. After 15 months of construction, the first resident will move in at the end of April. ...
-
Tenmile looks to add balcony to old Esquire Theater building2Cape Girardeau City Council approved a license and indemnity agreement with Tenmile Holdings LLC on Monday, April 15, for the installation of a marquee sign and awning with column posts for the old Esquire Theater building. ...
-
SEMO Orchestra to perform Elgar, Dvorak next week at River CampusThe Southeast Missouri State University Orchestra and guest cellist Julian Schwarz will present a two-piece program Tuesday, April 23, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S....
-
Police: Bollinger County woman told elaborate lies across multiple investigations, including sexual assault5BOLLINGER COUNTY Police say a Bollinger County woman told several elaborate lies during sexual assault and harassment investigations in a complex and escalating scheme that targeted the mother of her fiances child. Michelle D. Kaempfer of Glen...
-
Jackson police, DEA host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day1The Jackson Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will team up to host DEAs National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27. The two organizations will collect different forms of prescription drugs. The...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape airport explores funding for possible new air traffic control tower13As Cape Girardeau Regional Airports construction projects move along, airport manager Katrina Amos and the Airport Advisory Board may start to look at possible funding options for a new air traffic control tower. Amos said the next big project on...
-
-
-
-
Most read 4/12/24Notre Dame to transition to president/principal model beginning July 17Notre Dame Regional High School announced Monday, April 8, that it will be transitioning to a president/principal model Monday, July 1. Current principal Tim Garner will assume the role of president, while assistant principal Paul Unterreiner will...
-
Most read 4/12/24Coroner still hasn't found attorney as Missouri AG seeks to remove him from office14More than two months after the Missouri Attorney General's Office filed court action to remove Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan from office, the local officeholder has still not found an attorney to help him fight to keep his job. Wavis...