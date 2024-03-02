Spirituality Column: The Birds of the House

-
Cape County Commissioner Charlie Herbst runs for reelection7Cape Girardeau Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst is running for reelection. Herbst, a Republican, is the current commissioner for the 2nd District. "My 25-plus years in local government has provided me the experience to lead at the county level....
Singing duo turns into a harmonizing friendshipAfter 26 years of singing together the members of Classy Chassy Country have naturally become good friends. Classy Chassy Country was originally started by Becki McClelland while she was working at a bank in Cape Girardeau. She had already been...
Judge grants coroner extension; county adds payroll to cover3A judge granted Coroner Wavis Jordan's request for a 20-day extension this week to respond to the Missouri Attorney General's attempt to remove him from office. A judge has already ruled to suspend Jordan from his duties while the legal battle plays...
US 61 in Cape reduced for pavement work; Route H in Scott Co. reduced for edge rut repairsUS 61 in Cape Co. reduced for pavement work Southbound U.S. 61 -- South Kingshighway -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway will...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for March 4, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing on the FY2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program. n A public hearing...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 23-4-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, March 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Feb. 26, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
CIP lines up potential plans for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport13The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport looks ahead to 2029 and beyond in the city's 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan with projects including the ongoing construction of the airport's T-hangars, the reconstruction of the D, E, F taxiways...
Cape Girardeau veteran was among first in Japan after atomic bombings4Junior King left his home in Ardeola, southwest of Bell City, to join the U.S. Navy in November 1944. After training in Florida and Virginia, he set sail for Pearl Harbor. From there, he was sent to the Marshall Islands aboard the USS Florence...
Poplar Bluff man sentenced on drug, firearm charges3A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Samuel Moore, 27, was sentenced in federal court in...
Three charged in connection with teen's death59The ex-boyfriend of a Cape Girardeau teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest following a shooting Tuesday, Feb. 27, near CVS...
Mutt Meowness pet photo contest begins ThursdayOne of the Southeast Missourians most popular annual contests returns Thursday, Feb. 29, with a new twist. Previously a dogs-only contest, this years Mutt Meowness Photo Bracket Contest will give pet lovers a chance to enter their dog or cat in a...
Trinity, St. Paul schools plan for celebrations during Lutheran Schools WeekTrinity and St. Paul Lutheran schools have a lineup of events to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week from Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 8. Both schools will have their regular dress-up days but they will also have their own unique flair,...
Cape Girardeau school board election forum to be next monthThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers Association (CTA) will host a forum at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High Schools Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall to give the public insight into candidates running for a seat on...
Jackson woman faces charges after police find unsanitary conditions6A Jackson woman is facing child endangerment and animal neglect charges after police say they found her home to be filled with trash and animal feces. Katherine Kersbergen faces the Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child;...
Former USPS carrier convicted of stealing mail3A former mail carrier has been found guilty of stealing and failing to deliver mail. A federal jury in Cape Girardeau found Robert Gafford, 33, of Jackson guilty of one count of delaying or destroying mail and one count of embezzlement of mail,...
Election filing open for Scott County officesFiling for political office in Scott County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Candidates who filed for offices are all registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
Perry County election filing openFiling for political office in Perry County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. All the candidates who filed for offices registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to setting 2022 firesA Poplar Bluff man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 27, to a felony charge of setting fires on federal and private land. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Adam D. Gambling, 44, set fires that burned...
Local News 2/28/24Filing starts for local state offices, contested races developFiling opened Tuesday for the Aug. 6 primary, which will determine which state and national candidates will represent their parties in the November general election. Locally, offices for U.S. representative, state senate and state representatives,...
Most read 2/27/24Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting44Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a...
New cafe brings breakfast to Fruitland3Tina Burger has plenty of experience running a restaurant. Along with her husband, Carl, she had operated Pokey's Pub and Grill in Pocahontas for around six years. Now she's started a new dining endeavor called Sonny Side Cafe, named after her late...
Ritter acquires former Boulevard Apartments10Jared Ritter, broker and owner of Ritter Real Estate, bought his first property at 22 and always dreamed of doing larger remodels. His latest purchase Feb. 16 certainly fulfills that dream: a 70-unit apartment complex at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape...
Man facing domestic abuse charge released from jail, chases woman in truck, documents say9A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say. David...
Person stabbed to death in Cape21A person was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release says police located the unidentified victim in the 1200 block of North Water Street at about 3 a.m. The...
Spirituality Column: The Birds of the House
About 1890, on a small lot on a ridge above Hannibal, Mo., laborers dug a cellar hole. Concrete was cheap because cement was produced locally, so sturdy foundation walls were poured in a square some 24 feet to a side. On them, a four-room worker's cottage was raised around the central pillar of a small brick chimney. Flat-sawn boards lined the interior walls and ceilings. Perhaps the builders splurged on plaster for the parlor in front. In back was the kitchen. A dining room and single bedroom completed the plan. There may have been a sleeping loft above.
Within a decade, indoor plumbing was added by laying pipes on the ground outside the kitchen. A hole was cut through the wall for a door, and a lean-to addition built around it. Presto, a bathroom! Around 1940, a small second bedroom was added at the rear.
I rent the cottage and am presently its principal resident. I speculate sometimes about those who lived there before me. How warm were they able to stay with just a stove in the parlor and another in the kitchen? What meals were made and shared there? Who thought to string clothesline in the cellar so clothes could be dried even when it rained?
The little house, I'm told, fell into disrepair and stood vacant for years. My landlords saved it by updating its systems to today's standards while preserving its rustic character. One innovation was installing guards on top of the gutters.
In the spring of the year I moved in, when I opened the kitchen window to a fresh breeze, I heard a rat-tat-tat from outside. Whatever is that? I wondered, then realized the sound always came after a small bird flew to the end of the gutter. House sparrows were hopping along the guards under the shingles that curled over them. They arrived with building materials clenched in their beaks. Like others before them, they were constructing an addition.
The house sparrow (Passer domesticus) is thought to be the most common bird in the world. Their range is wherever humans build. In a sense, they are truly domesticated, because they almost never appear in the true wild. Their ubiquity earns them little love, and I admit I was better pleased when house finches (Haemorhous mexicanus) nested in a plant I hung from the front porch. Still I welcomed the cheerful sound of the sparrows' comings and goings, and was glad to see them successfully raise their broods in their nest atop the gutter.
Summer turned to fall, and though I hadn't begrudged the sparrows their few square inches, I thought it best to clean the remnants of the nest off the gutter guards. Perhaps they would build another come spring. Perhaps not.
A few days later, I heard the now-familiar rat-tat-tat again. What are you doing? I asked the little brown bird when I saw it. There's no nest there now. It's not nesting season. It didn't answer. Then more arrived. They were all immatures, visiting the spot where theyd fledged. Maybe they felt some affection for it, I puzzled, something like what stirs in me when, at day's end, I round the corner at Sixth Street and see the snug house on its hill.
The foxes have holes, and the birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man hath not where to lay his head, said the Carpenter of Nazareth. Living is located. Every heartbeat, every breath, every swallow happens in a place with its own texture, its shelter from and access to sun and sky. I take care when drawing morals for human living from the natural world; observing that nature is red in tooth and claw is too often used to justify jettisoning the Commandment by those already inclined to confuse might with right. But that even the birds of the air might be drawn to their homes with something that looks like warmth surely raises a question. Should we do unto others as we'd have done unto us?
In the second year of my stewardship of the house and its gutter guards, I left the nest where it was.
The Reverend Doug Job does interim ministry for congregations in transition and keeps good memories and friends made while serving a church in Cape. At present, he keeps his eye upon the sparrows in Hannibal, Mo. You may share your sightings with him at revdarkwater@gmail.com.