The Best Books Club: "Walden on Wheels," by Ken Ilgunas

-
Cape County Commissioner Charlie Herbst runs for reelection7Cape Girardeau Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst is running for reelection. Herbst, a Republican, is the current commissioner for the 2nd District. "My 25-plus years in local government has provided me the experience to lead at the county level....
-
Singing duo turns into a harmonizing friendshipAfter 26 years of singing together the members of Classy Chassy Country have naturally become good friends. Classy Chassy Country was originally started by Becki McClelland while she was working at a bank in Cape Girardeau. She had already been...
-
Judge grants coroner extension; county adds payroll to cover3A judge granted Coroner Wavis Jordan's request for a 20-day extension this week to respond to the Missouri Attorney General's attempt to remove him from office. A judge has already ruled to suspend Jordan from his duties while the legal battle plays...
-
US 61 in Cape reduced for pavement work; Route H in Scott Co. reduced for edge rut repairsUS 61 in Cape Co. reduced for pavement work Southbound U.S. 61 -- South Kingshighway -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway will...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for March 4, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing on the FY2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program. n A public hearing...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 23-4-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, March 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Feb. 26, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
CIP lines up potential plans for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport13The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport looks ahead to 2029 and beyond in the city's 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan with projects including the ongoing construction of the airport's T-hangars, the reconstruction of the D, E, F taxiways...
-
-
Cape Girardeau veteran was among first in Japan after atomic bombings4Junior King left his home in Ardeola, southwest of Bell City, to join the U.S. Navy in November 1944. After training in Florida and Virginia, he set sail for Pearl Harbor. From there, he was sent to the Marshall Islands aboard the USS Florence...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Poplar Bluff man sentenced on drug, firearm charges3A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Samuel Moore, 27, was sentenced in federal court in...
-
Three charged in connection with teen's death59The ex-boyfriend of a Cape Girardeau teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest following a shooting Tuesday, Feb. 27, near CVS...
-
Mutt Meowness pet photo contest begins ThursdayOne of the Southeast Missourians most popular annual contests returns Thursday, Feb. 29, with a new twist. Previously a dogs-only contest, this years Mutt Meowness Photo Bracket Contest will give pet lovers a chance to enter their dog or cat in a...
-
Trinity, St. Paul schools plan for celebrations during Lutheran Schools WeekTrinity and St. Paul Lutheran schools have a lineup of events to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week from Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 8. Both schools will have their regular dress-up days but they will also have their own unique flair,...
-
Cape Girardeau school board election forum to be next monthThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers Association (CTA) will host a forum at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High Schools Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall to give the public insight into candidates running for a seat on...
-
Jackson woman faces charges after police find unsanitary conditions6A Jackson woman is facing child endangerment and animal neglect charges after police say they found her home to be filled with trash and animal feces. Katherine Kersbergen faces the Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child;...
-
Former USPS carrier convicted of stealing mail3A former mail carrier has been found guilty of stealing and failing to deliver mail. A federal jury in Cape Girardeau found Robert Gafford, 33, of Jackson guilty of one count of delaying or destroying mail and one count of embezzlement of mail,...
-
Election filing open for Scott County officesFiling for political office in Scott County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Candidates who filed for offices are all registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
-
Perry County election filing openFiling for political office in Perry County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. All the candidates who filed for offices registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
-
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to setting 2022 firesA Poplar Bluff man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 27, to a felony charge of setting fires on federal and private land. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Adam D. Gambling, 44, set fires that burned...
-
-
Local News 2/28/24Filing starts for local state offices, contested races developFiling opened Tuesday for the Aug. 6 primary, which will determine which state and national candidates will represent their parties in the November general election. Locally, offices for U.S. representative, state senate and state representatives,...
-
-
-
Most read 2/27/24Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting44Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a...
-
-
New cafe brings breakfast to Fruitland3Tina Burger has plenty of experience running a restaurant. Along with her husband, Carl, she had operated Pokey's Pub and Grill in Pocahontas for around six years. Now she's started a new dining endeavor called Sonny Side Cafe, named after her late...
-
Ritter acquires former Boulevard Apartments10Jared Ritter, broker and owner of Ritter Real Estate, bought his first property at 22 and always dreamed of doing larger remodels. His latest purchase Feb. 16 certainly fulfills that dream: a 70-unit apartment complex at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape...
-
Man facing domestic abuse charge released from jail, chases woman in truck, documents say9A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say. David...
-
Person stabbed to death in Cape21A person was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release says police located the unidentified victim in the 1200 block of North Water Street at about 3 a.m. The...
The Best Books Club: "Walden on Wheels," by Ken Ilgunas
In response to our February selection, I asked readers (i.e., you) to choose a book for March that was in some way connected to something they have considered or dreamed of doing that would push them beyond their comfort zone.
As a result, I ventured to the Cape Girardeau Public Library to find a book in which the author or protagonist travels or lives in a Class B RV. Walden on Wheels (Ken Ilgunas, 2013) was the only book title that came up in my search, so I pulled the book off the shelf and read the back-cover blurb.
In it, readers are promised a discussion of the authors time living in a van, of "freezing winters and the constant challenge of living in a confined space that would test Ilgunass limits and resolve in the two years.
Unfortunately, the book completely fails to deliver on that promise.
Instead, less than 50 of the books 299 pages are based on just five yes, five days of Ilgunas part-time, two-year residence in the back of his Ford Econoline van. The other 249 pages have absolutely nothing to do with van life. Instead, the author details often agonizingly so his experiences while working in Alaska and complains ad nauseam about the size of his student loan debt and the unfairness of student loans in general.
I longed to return the book to the library unfinished; however, I could not, in good conscience, write about a book I hadnt actually read. So, I interspersed slogging through Ilgunas monotonous whining with visits to Facebook groups focused on Class B living, as well as to the social media accounts of individual friends who enjoy frequent, extended travel or full-time living in one.
It was there, in the posts of acquaintances and friends, that I found what I fruitlessly sought in Walden on Wheels: I read cautionary tales and hard-earned wisdom about RV living, as well as testimonies about the peace, autonomy, joy, etc., found in a nomadic lifestyle.
You may not be interested in traveling around our great country in an RV. Id bet, though, you have at least one big life dream, one something you secretly or not-so-secretly long to do.
And heres what I want no, Im imploring you to do. Right away.
If you havent yet done so, put that dream into a one-word sentence that begins with I will. Then do all you can to turn that I will statement into an I am or I did declaration.
Read every book you can on the subject; join social media groups of other like-minded individuals or follow the accounts including YouTube and blogs of people who have done or are doing what you want to do. Look for local or regional groups related to your dream.
Try on your dream for size. I traveled for more than six weeks in a no-build minivan. You might sign up for a class or rent a Florida condo for two months or buy a few of the basic tools and create something, or whatever else would allow you to try out your dream. Or, jump right in and live your dream on a grand scale.
Make 2024 the year you define, refine and bring your dream to fruition!
Some topics Jasmine and I will discuss at our next Facebook Live chat at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 4 , include:
1. Why did you choose the activity and the book you selected?
2. Did reading the book cause you to take that first step out of your comfort zone?
3. If so, what was the result of that first step? How were you impacted?
4. If not, what is holding you back?
5. Whats next on the horizon for you? In what way are you going to challenge yourself by trying something new?
Coming Up
For our April selection, well read Raven Black by Ann Cleeves, the book that introduced me to the author of my two now-favorite mystery book series and television series Shetland and Vera, both of which are immensely popular. This book is available at the Cape Girardeau Public Library (multiple hard copies), at major booksellers, as an ebook and audio version, and its free with Amazons Kindle Unlimited membership.
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.