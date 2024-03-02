Live Longer, Live Stronger Column: Optimal Food Choices for Managing Cholesterol

Photo by Dan Gold

"Nutrition for Health," a publication by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, provides valuable insights into addressing major health challenges through lifestyle changes. Their top advice for reducing cholesterol levels not only prevents heart disease but also contributes to overall well-being.

It's important to note individuals with the healthiest cholesterol levels are those who abstain from consuming animal products such as meat, dairy, eggs and even fish. The cholesterol found in these "dietary cholesterol" sources can elevate blood cholesterol levels, leading to atherosclerosis. While we often associate atherosclerosis with heart disease, it's crucial to recognize our arteries supply every organ and tissue in our bodies, impacting more than just our hearts. Reduced blood flow adversely affects the brain, liver, muscles and every other part of how we function and feel.

To mitigate the harmful effects of cholesterol, consider implementing the following four steps:

1. Embrace a plant-slant diet: Choose plant-based options whenever possible. Avoiding meat, poultry, fish, dairy and eggs reduces saturated fats, as plants contain virtually no cholesterol.

2. Limit fat intake: Reduce overall fat consumption, even from seemingly healthy sources like olive oil, dressings and processed foods rich in oil. Opt for foods with less than three grams of fat per serving.

3. Select low glycemic index foods: Opt for foods with a lower glycemic index. This not only lowers blood sugar but also reduces triglycerides. Include fruits, rye or pumpernickel bread, sweet potatoes, oatmeal and bran cereals, while avoiding sugar, white and wheat breads, white potatoes, and other high-glycemic cereals.

4. Incorporate cholesterol-fighting superfoods: Prioritize foods like oats, beans, barley, and soy products, which have a superior cholesterol-lowering impact. Include daily servings of almonds and walnuts, but be mindful of portion sizes  12 almonds and six walnut halves a day are recommended to avoid excessive calorie intake.

Speaking of calories, by following the steps above, you will find that within a few days, your clothes are looser  you'll lose weight. And you'll feel much better after trying it for only one week! We are what we eat, and you can find more great information at PCRM.org to live longer and live stronger.

Cheryl Mothes is a natural health nutrition counselor who loves helping others realize the impact nutrition can have on living their best, as well as preventing and reversing disease. She and her husband Rick Hetzel own Fresh Healthy Café to offer healthy food choices to the community.