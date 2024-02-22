Prayer 2-22-24

More to explore
Trailer park property rezoning prompts Cape City Council discussion on place in cityThe consideration to deny the rezoning of property on 555 N. Spring Ave. started a discussion on trailer homes and affordable housing among Cape Girardeau City Council members at their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20. The property is the Spring Courts...
State Rep. Chris Dinkins announces bid for Missouri SenateA state representative has announced her candidacy for the District 27 state Senate seat. Rep. Chris Dinkins, a Republican from Lesterville who represents District 144 in the state House, said "an overwhelming outpouring of support" during an...
What to know about the upcoming presidential candidate selections2As the 2024 presidential election nears, the candidate selection process in Missouri is changing. In 2022, the Missouri General Assembly voted to eliminate the presidential preference primary, leaving each political party to bear the costs of...
Shuttered smelter owner must fulfill legal obligations, Missouri attorney general saysMissouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office is fully prepared to go after the owners of a shuttered aluminum facility in Marston for failing to uphold various regulatory standards. In a Friday, Feb. 16, letter to Matt Lucke, owner of...
Shipyard Music Festival taking a pauseThe Shipyard Music Festival is taking a break. The festival committee has decided to press pause on the annual festival in 2024 after careful deliberation, according to the daily newsletter from The Scout. "Weve learned a lot in the past six years...
Jackson aldermen briefed on roundabout proposals1Janet Sanders, Jacksons director of Public Works, presented the citys Board of Aldermen with potential plans for the island of a roundabout on Deerwood Drive, during the groups study session Tuesday, Feb. 20. Missouri Department of Transportation...
Daryl Mosley to hold free concert in Cape GirardeauDaryl Mosley is coming to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, March 3. He will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 430 Koch Ave. Mosley is a Grand Ole Opry veteran and has appeared in classic shows at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville,...
Cape Comic Con moving locationsCape Comic Con will be held in a new location this year, according to a Facebook post from Cape Events, which hosts the annual event. "After years of hard work and consideration, Cape Con 2024 will be moving to the Show Me Center! We couldnt have...
Cape Girardeau County man faces multiple assault chargesA Cape Girardeau County man faces charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault after victims claim he pulled out a gun and threatened a victim and forced his way back into a house. Brandon A. Hobbs was...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 10 years on drug chargesA Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday, Feb. 21, on charges of fentanyl distribution. Bernardo D. Pulido, 33, pleaded guilty to the charges in November, after he sold pills containing fentanyl to an informant for...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-22-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Annual audit report presented to Cape council Tuesday11Cape Girardeau's City Council was presented the city's 2022-23 annual audit report Tuesday, Feb. 20, at City Hall. Jeff Stroder of Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC conducted an independent auditor's report. According to Jeff Stroder, based on...
State Reps. Burger, Brown recall chaos at Chiefs parade9It was meant to be a day of celebration in Kansas City. The sun was out, spirits were high and the Kansas City Chiefs, along with their fans, were commemorating the team's third Super Bowl victory in five years. Then, gunshots rang out, draping a...
Deputy, reporting person wake 6 people while porch on fire2Four adults and two children were spared from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau County. A deputy and the reporting person are being credited for alerting all six from their sleep while the front porch was ablaze. Gordonville Fire...
Perryville author pens first novel"He promised himself he would stay away from her. She has to make him believe she wants him". This is the tagline from local author Mindi Hope's debut novel. Hope is from Perryville and has recently decided to self-publish her novel "The First Sun"....
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan gets extension2A judge has granted an extension to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, who is defending claims he should be removed from office. Judge Jerel L. Poor II granted a 10-day extension Friday, Feb. 16, two days after Jordan asked for the...
Cape police chief defends doctoral dissertation6Cape police chief explores correlation with police officers' college education for doctoral dissertation City of Cape Girardeau's police chief Wes Blair defended his doctoral dissertation concerning the perception of college education relating to...
SINGO coming back to Scout HallAre you wanting to play Bingo but want to sing instead? Look no more. Scout Hall has introduced SINGO. It's like Bingo -- just swap the numbers with song titles and listen to a series of tracks (only the good parts) all evening until someone wins...
Local News 2/20/24Fighting continues in Missouri Senate over initiative petition reform27Since the start of the 102nd General Assembly, the Missouri Senate has been mostly stuck in neutral. Between in-fighting among Republicans and multiple filibusters staged by members of the Missouri Freedom Caucus a conservative group made up of 11...
Local News 2/20/24National FFA Week: Growing up from the ground, Bell City FFA1Around Bell City, there is one thing, farmland. So, because of this, it might seem natural the local school district would have had a long history with an FFA chapter. However, this is not the case. Bell City was the only school in Stoddard County...
Annual audit report to be presented to Cape Girardeau City Council on Tuesday26The 2022-2023 final audit report will be presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St. The report states the city ended its fiscal year with an unassigned fund balance for its general fund...
Public Library Board meeting changes bylaw language at special meeting10The Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees met Feb. 8, to change language in the boards bylaws concerning the priority of public comments. The meeting was called to approve recommended changes to public communications with the board. The...
National FFA Week: Meadow Heights FFA: 45 years strongMeadow Heights FFA Chapter was founded in 1979. And 45 years later in 2024, the chapter includes 84 members, making it "one of the largest youth organizations in Bollinger County," according to Meadow Heights FFA advisor Sarah Yamnitz. Congress...
Fire reported at Cape Girardeau storage facility5Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a commercial structure fire at a storage facility early Saturday morning, Feb. 17. A release from the fire department says the blaze at Red Dot Storage, 2301 Bloomfield St., caused about $50,000 in damage to the...
Most read 2/19/24Rock N' Roll Sushi takes to the stageWhen Donnie Shaw and his wife were coming back to Cape Girardeau from a vacation in Florida, they stopped at a sushi chain called Rock N' Roll Sushi. The couple was impressed by the atmosphere of the restaurant, with neon lights, music videos...
Double header weekend coming to Scout HallScout Hall will have a full weekend of music coming Friday and Saturday, March 1 and March 2. The venue, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, will be welcoming Southern Avenue on March 1 and Arkansauce on March 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the...
Most read 2/16/24Commissioners approve deputy coroner appointment12During their regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 15, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the go-ahead for Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to appoint David Taylor as deputy coroner. Taylors appointment comes in the wake of a court order barring Coroner...
Documents: Former coroner accused Jordan of perjury following 2020 election19In the summer of 2020, before Wavis Jordan took office as coroner of Cape Girardeau County, Jordan's predecessor sent a file to the prosecuting attorney's office. Former Coroner John Clifton was accusing Jordan of committing perjury, asking the...
Whopper vs. Big Mac Who does Double better?2Coming back from a hectic vacation and facing a column deadline that I absolutely could have planned for and yet put off for another time, I found myself fixated on a simple food subject that's been the topic of conversation around me lately:...
Cape Girardeau teen faces charges after 125 mph chase5A Cape Girardeau teenager is in custody and faces a $40,000 cash-only bond after he attempted to flee police officers on a motorcycle, allegedly reaching a speed of 102 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour speed zone. Conner Cox, 18, faces charges...
Woman accused of disobeying judge's order, stealing from victim againA Whitewater woman faces a $50,000 cash-only bond and was processed into the Cape Girardeau County jail after she was accused of not obeying a judge's order stemming from a drug and theft case out of Bollinger County in January. Suzanna Ballard, 34,...
Most read 2/14/24VintageNOW 2024 fashion show goes futuristic; expo to take place in April15VintageNOW has announced the theme for the 15th annual fashion show EmPOWER: Journey to the Future. According to a VintageNOW news release, the show will explore the future of fashion and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12...