Pop Culture Happenings: February

Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship3Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the...
Aloha spirit in Missouri: Hawaiian joins Polar Plunge, raises funds for Special Olympics1A Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister. On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools,...
Scott County commissioners put sales tax issue on April ballot5BENTON The Scott County Courthouse is 112 years old and in a serious state of disrepair in multiple places. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley detailed the various repairs needed for the courthouse. "Our courthouse is 112 years old...
Metzger to update Cape City Council on Deer Management Program; council to consider zoning agreements13The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the citys Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this years hunt. The proposed...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 4., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Presentation of Commission of Office to Angela Birk as City Clerk/Treasurer Approval of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 5, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Urban Deer Management Program update --police officer Ty Metzger n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation7A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
Shooting reported in Cape Girardeau7Cape Girardeau police were investigating a shooting Friday evening, Feb. 2, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated one victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries...
Four candidates run for Cape Girardeau City Council seats in April election4Four people are running for three seats on Cape Girardeau City Council, with the municipal election set Tuesday, April 2. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas is running unopposed for the seat he holds on the council. David J. Cantrell is running...
'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show7SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...
Lance Amick taking over as Scott City superintendent in July2Scott City will have a new superintendent and high school principal starting Monday, July 1. They will be keeping the changes in house with current high school principal Lance Amick taking over as superintendent and Steven Hendricks, current high...
Join the Fiesta: Saxony Lutheran gears up for annual fundraising galaOn Saturday, Feb. 24, Saxony Lutheran High School will host its 24th annual Blue and Gold Gala at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. Dawn Ozark, Saxony Lutheran public relations coordinator, is the chairwoman for the event, which she said she feels provides...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners name Grim county health officerCape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Autumn Grim, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC), as county health officer during their Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting. Missouri state statute requires county commissions to appoint...
Kennett man arrested following hostage situationMultiple law enforcement agencies responded Monday, Jan. 29, to an hourslong hostage situation in Senath. Dunklin County Sheriffs Office, along with Senath, Cardwell and Hornersville police departments, state Highway Patrol and Sikeston SWAT team,...
Two in custody after shots fired in Dexter Walmart parking lotDEXTER Two are in custody after shots were fired in the Walmart parking lot in Dexter. Dexter police chief Hank Trout said that at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, officers with the Dexter Police Department were dispatched to 2025 W. Business Highway...
Sikeston man pleads guilty to federal firearms chargesA Sikeston man pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 1, to two federal firearms felonies. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for Missouris Eastern District, said Averyoun Quentez Lane, 18, pleaded guilty in Cape Girardeau federal court to...
Chaffee Student Council freezin' for a reason1CHAFFEE Freezing water, a Hawaiian theme and Cape Girardeau. What could these all have in common? The Polar Plunge. Chaffee Student Council will be participating in this year's Polar Plunge once again Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North...
Did you know? Incremental street repairs coming to Cape Girardeau in 202410As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund...
Brad Sheriff, SEMO's VP of finance, to leave university at end of MarchSoutheast Missouri State University vice president of Finance and Administration Brad Sheriff will be stepping down from his position, university officials confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 31. Sheriff who will be leaving the university as of Sunday,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-1-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 29, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Jan. 25 Communications/reports other...
Local News 1/31/24Jackson elementary students evacuated for fire threat; authorities find no dangerA report of a "plastic smoke smell" compelled officials to evacuate some Jackson elementary students Wednesday morning, Jan. 31. Jackson fire authorities responded to the school but found no fire. Students were let back into the school shortly...
Most read 1/31/24West End Boulevard project reaches finish line in 2023; Lexington Avenue improvements to start soon4As one major street project draws to a close, another begins in Cape Girardeau. The citys West End Boulevard project was completed in November with a cost thus far of $4.5 million. The final billing is still to be submitted to Capes City Council....
Most read 1/30/24Five candidates compete for Jackson School District seats; Cape Girardeau incumbents face sole opponent11Jackson School District and Cape Girardeau Public Schools each have two open seats to fill in the upcoming general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. Five candidates will vie for Jackson's openings, including incumbent Sheila King. The district's...
Most read 1/30/24New area code going into effect in February6The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
Most read 1/29/24New salon in Cape Girardeau fulfills lifelong dreamMichaelann Stortz had always wanted to be a hairstylist. She had more than a decade of experience under her belt, graduated from cosmetology school to get a Missouri license, and had gone straight into booth rentals, building a large clientele in a...
Most read 1/29/24Jackson sports card store brings fans, family togetherTony Baliva collected his first baseball card when he was 5 years old. That one card started a passion spanning decades and generations. Now, that passion has led him to open his own sports card store in Jackson. On Jan. 2, Baliva opened 573 Card...
Pop Culture Happenings: February
A kidnapping, a hit movie about the power of dancing and a documentary series about an infamous chef grace television screens 50, 40 and 25 years ago.
1974
50 years ago
On Feb. 4, 1974, the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA) kidnapped Patty Hearst. Hearst, the granddaughter of American publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, was found and arrested 19 months later. Prosecutors asserted Hearst had joined the SLA, a small, American militant far-left organization, and participated in a bank robbery of her own volition. Hearsts defense maintained she had been raped and threatened with death while held captive and brainwashed into cooperating with the SLA. Hearst was sentenced to 35 years in prison; however, President Jimmy Carter commuted her sentence, and President Bill Clinton later pardoned her.
1984
40 years ago
On Feb. 17, 1984, Footloose, starring Kevin Bacon, was released. Bacon played a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town, where he attempts to overturn the ban on dancing instituted by the efforts of a local minister, played by John Lithgow. The film had poor reviews, but quickly became an audience favorite. Even more popular was the films soundtrack, which included Footloose, by Kenny Loggins, and Lets Hear it for the Boy, by Deniece Williams. Both were nominated for Academy Awards. The soundtrack also included Holding Out for a Hero, sung by Bonnie Tyler, and Almost Paradise, sung by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson.
1999
25 years ago
On Feb. 25, 1999, Boiling Point, a documentary series detailing the opening of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, premiered on British television. The show closely followed Chef Ramsay during eight months, as he opened his first restaurant in Chelsea. The establishment would ultimately earn him the highly-prestigious three Michelin Stars, making Ramsay the first Scottish-born chef to achieve that feat. Boiling Point was the first mass exposure of Ramsay to television audiences, revealing his highly-driven, fiery temper, and frequent use of profanity while making blunt, critical, and controversial comments, including insults and sardonic wisecracks about contestants and their cooking abilities. Ramsays other shows include Hells Kitchen and Ramsays Kitchen Nightmares.